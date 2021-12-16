OL GROUPE: NAMING CONTRACT WITH GROUPAMA RHÔNE-ALPES AUVERGNE EXTENDED TO 31 JULY 2025

Lyon, 16 December 2021



On 16 December 2021, Groupama Rhône-Alpes Auvergne and Olympique Lyonnais officialised a three-year extension (until 31 July 2025) of their naming contract for the stadium and the training centre used by the men's and women's professional teams.

The extension of this partnership is testimony to the mutual confidence and the close ties that have been created between the two companies since 2017.

Groupama Rhône-Alpes Auvergne thus confirms that it will continue to accompany Olympique Lyonnais in its strategy to support local initiatives of a sporting, cultural, socio-educational, or economic nature, which underpin its growth.

Jean-Michel Aulas, Chairman of Olympique Lyonnais, said:

"The renewal of our partnership with Groupama Rhône-Alpes Auvergne validates our corporate strategy and demonstrates that our two companies are dedicated to serving their region. The naming will cover a total of eight years, giving our initiative additional visibility. It demonstrates the quality of our relationship with Francis Thomine and his team as well as the mutual trust in our corporate values and our common commitments. The Groupama Stadium and the Groupama OL Training Center are now two of France's most outstanding facilities."

Francis Thomine, Managing Director of Groupama Rhône-Alpes Auvergne, said:

"Groupama Rhône-Alpes Auvergne, its member-elected Board and its employees are delighted to pursue this ambitious, high-visibility partnership, which strengthens its effectiveness over time. It gives our mutualist company significant regional momentum and makes us all proud to take part in this programme. The quality of our relationship with Olympique Lyonnais is growing with each new initiative the two institutions share."

OL Groupe



Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65



Email: investisseurs@ol.fr



www.ol.fr Euronext Paris - Segment C



Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 40501030 Recreational services

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mppqZ51oZGqcnGtpkseZmmqWaZqSmWPFl5eelmZol5eabnCRnG5nnJudZnBjmWdt

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-72427-olg-161221-naming-groupama-gb.pdf