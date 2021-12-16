Distribution Automation Market Worth US$ 36,918.4 Mn by end of 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to latest report, the global distribution automation market is estimated to account for 36,918.4 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2028.

Advanced distribution automation is an ongoing effort to extend intelligent control of electrical power grid functions to the distribution sector, and beyond. This is related to the technology and concept of distribution automation, which can be enabled by the smart grid.

The concept of distribution automation is an important one, as it allows utilities to monitor and control their distribution systems in real time. While the name implies a closed loop, most operators will want to check the proposed control scheme and make sure there are no construction or workers on the line before allowing the automated system to take over. In addition, they will want to interpret the data manually before allowing the new technology to work without their involvement. This is because most utilities will take time to become familiar with hands-free automation.

Distributed automation helps utilities to manage their distribution assets in a more efficient and effective manner. These applications help the utilities monitor their assets remotely and operate them efficiently. Using this technology, the utilities can eliminate outages and increase productivity. Another major benefit of distribution automation is its ability to track faults. This technology reduces outrages by ensuring that faults are isolated and fixed quickly. This technology also helps power operators manage a distribution network, since it does not require a separate communication network. Once installed, the distribution automation system will detect high currents and over voltage, and will take action accordingly. The benefits of distribution automation are immense, and they can reduce outages to a minimum.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4763

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of distribution automation is expected to propel growth of the global distribution automation market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2021, Hitachi Energy announced to deploy MicroSCADA X at Metro Kolkata's Operation Control Center and Backup Control Center in India to automate the flow of power.

Moreover, availability of new products is also expected to propel growth of the global distribution automation market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2021, Allied Electronics & Automation announced to offer Altech's CBI All-in-One DC Uninterruptable Power Supply, a battery charging, management, and monitoring system.

Market Opportunities:

Investment in bi-directional grids is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global distribution automation market. For instance, in December 2021, Schneider Electric Smart bi-directional grids - or Grids of the Future Management at Enlit Europe.

Moreover, increasing adoption of next-generation digital technology for power supply is also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global distribution automation market. For instance, in December 2021, ABB India partnered with Indore Smart City Development Ltd to deploy next-generation digital technology that enables continuous supply of electricity to homes and businesses.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/4763

Market Trends:

Major players operating in the global distribution automation market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in May 2021, Schneider Electric partnered with BPX, the distributor of industrial automation components, under which the later will be Schneider Electric's alliance master industrial automation distributor for Ireland.

Major players operating in the global distribution automation market are also focused on adopting AI to enhance power distribution. For instance, in October 2021, Tata Power, an integrated power utility in India, signed a three-year commercial agreement with BluWave-ai, an energy AI Company, to operationalize artificial intelligence in day-to-day power distribution in Mumbai, India.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global distribution automation market include, American Electric Power, Cooper Power Systems, Dominion Virginia Power, Électricité de France, General Electric Corporation, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Siemens AG, S & C Electric Company, and Schneider Electric SA.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Monitoring and Control Devices

Power Quality and Efficiency Devices

Switching and Power Reliability Devices

By End User:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Argentina



Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin Americ

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy This Latest Research Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4763

Find more related trending reports below:

Logistics Automation Market, by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), by Mode of Transportation (Airways, Railways and Roadways, and Seaways), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Low Commercial Vehicle, and High Commercial Vehicle), by Application (ADAS, Infotainment System, Safety and Alerting System, Lightning and Powertrain System, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Medical Automation Market by Application (Diagnostic and Monitoring Automation, (Automated Imaging and Analysis, Point-of Care Testing, Others) and Therapeutic Automation (Surgical Automation, Non-Surgical Automation, Lab and Pharmaceutical Automation, Medical Logistics and Training)), by End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018 - 2026

ZigBee Home Automation Market, By Component (Single-chip Solutions, Transceivers, Modules, Microcontrollers and Others), by Product Type (Full Function Devices (FFDs) and Low Cost Reduced Function Endpoint Devices (RFDs)), By Application (Entertainment, (Virtual Personal Assistant, Speakers/Audio Distribution, Others), Security & Surveillance Systems (Alarms, Door Locks, Door/Window Sensor, Security Cameras Others), Lighting( Smart Bulbs, Smart Switches, Others) HVAC Controls, Energy Monitoring (Smart Meter, Others) and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Hyper Automation Market, by Technology (Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Machine Learning (ML), Chatbots, Biometrics, Natural Language Generation, and Context-aware Computing), by End-use Industry (Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner - Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg