Germany mobile crane market size will be valued at USD 2027 million by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.15% by volume during 2021-2027

The German government's long-term plan for the residential construction industry and investment in infrastructure projects are the major factors supporting the mobile crane market growth. Despite the pandemic situation, the FDI investment in the machinery and equipment sector has attracted foreign investors considerably. This will support the growth of construction equipment including the mobile crane market in the country.

Increasing focus on port infrastructure leading to the growing number of applications for mobile cranes.

Increasing demand for the installation of solar heating systems in Germany would pump up mobile crane sales.

2018 European Attractiveness Survey report reveals that Germany is one of the most attractive business destinations across the world and ranked 1st within the European Union Countries

The government is taking several initiatives in the development of the exploration and extraction of mineral resources in Germany. The opening of new mines would boost the demand for mobile cranes used in the mining operation.

Over the next two decades, retrofitting and refurbishment of existing infrastructure will account for a higher percentage of residential and commercial construction, altering on-site equipment requirements.

Among the mobile cranes, crawler cranes are the largest. The demand for crawler cranes is largely driven as a result of increased investment in both building and civil engineering

All-terrain cranes hold the major share and are majorly used in the construction and manufacturing sector. The government's construction projects and infrastructure and real estate investment plans would result in a surge in demand for all-terrain cranes.

All the vendors in Germany are getting benefitted by the government initiatives that will fuel the mobile crane market. Tadano recently launched the AR-7000N, the highest lifting capacity All-Terrain Crane. Kobelco is also engaged in developing products and services that combine excavator and crane technologies with IT solutions. With the rise in demand for carbon-neutral products in the market, Konecranes' is offering help and support to customers to shift to a low-carbon future reduce their environmental footprint through eco-efficient products and service solutions.

Key Vendors

XCMG Group

SANY Group

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science Technology Co. Ltd

Manitex International, Inc

Tadano Ltd

Manitowoc Cranes

Kobelco Construction Machinery

Konecranes

Liebherr Group

Terex Corporation

Mammoet

Sarens

Ormig SpA

Link-Belt Cranes

Kato Works Co Ltd

