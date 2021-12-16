Anzeige
16.12.2021 | 20:08
Security First International Holdings, Inc. to Change Name to More Accurately Reflect the Company's Vision and Evolution

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Security First International Holdings, Inc, (OTC PINK:SCFR) a South Florida-based technology incubator, is excited to announce that it's in the process of changing the company name to "Incubar".

This rebranding strategy will reflect the evolution of the company as well as its commitment and expertise in incubation of augmented and virtual reality technologies.

The brand word "Incubar" is referring to assisting startup and early-stage firms through a combination of hands-on consulting support, resource identification and referral, plus educational & technical assistance.

The company is currently working with an independent accounting firm to appraise all technology asset holdings.

Along with the name change, a newly designed company logo and new website will be revealed. The company's ownership has not changed.

The proposed name change will require "FINRA" approval.

About Security First International Holdings, Inc

Security First International Holdings Inc. is a technology incubator for early-stage web and mobile projects providing vision validation, to product definition, design, and delivery.

Contact
Security First International Holdings, Inc.
Brian Fowler
Bfowler@scfrholdings.com
(954)-546-1501

SOURCE: Security First International Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678116/Security-First-International-Holdings-Inc-to-Change-Name-to-More-Accurately-Reflect-the-Companys-Vision-and-Evolution

