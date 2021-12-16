Apptio Collaborates with Microsoft to Provide End-to-End Visibility, Optimization and Decisioning on the Microsoft Cloud

Apptio's SaaS solutions will integrate with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power BI to deliver insights and business management applications for IT

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, Inc. , a leading provider of technology business management (TBM) SaaS applications, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to deploy Apptio's financial decisioning platform on the Microsoft Cloud to help enterprises migrate and optimize workloads.

"Cloud adoption, and the wide variety of services and consumption models present, have given enterprises the flexibility to keep pace with the demands of the digital economy. However, that flexibility can lead to surprises when the invoice arrives," said Ralph Loura, SVP and CIO, Lumentum. "The collaboration between Microsoft and Apptio will help enterprise leaders consume Microsoft's cloud services with the visibility and control they need, and their companies are counting on."

Every function in the enterprise, including finance, HR, supply chain and marketing, has a business management application that enables them to streamline processes and deliver insights. Building the next generation data-first application for CIOs is a top priority for both Apptio and Microsoft. Through this collaboration, Apptio will offer customers a modern business management application for IT, that lets customers who migrate to the Microsoft cloud utilize data to make real-time decisions, optimize their investments and provide compelling insights.

Apptio will utilize the power of Dynamics 365 to ingest human capital management (HCM), enterprise resource planning (ERP) and other financial and operational data sources into its market-leading cost and planning engine. Apptio will also enable automated extraction of transformed data from Power BI for customizable analytics, insights, reporting and application development. Apptio's rich technology spend data will enhance the Dynamics 365 business management system, so enterprises large and small can get a holistic view of their technology investments.

"Microsoft offers cloud services for enterprises from Office 365 to Azure to Dynamics and is one of the most strategic partners for CIOs, CFOs and CDOs. We are excited to partner with Microsoft and further deeply integrate Apptio's business management applications for technology leaders to help customers manage, plan, and optimize their technology investments and accelerate customers' journey to Microsoft Cloud platforms," said Sunny Gupta CEO, Apptio.

As part of the strategic collaboration, Apptio will deepen its support for Microsoft Cloud platforms by:

Providing powerful financial recommendations and insights to analyze on premises to Azure migrations.

Driving infrastructure and application total cost of ownership (TCO), optimization and decisioning.

Optimizing spend on platforms including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365.

Generating sprint, feature, and product unit economics to enable P&L formulation for new digital development.

Creating insight-first applications for IT by integrating with Dynamics Financials, HR and project data, and exporting data to the Microsoft Power BI platform.

Having the Cloudability SaaS solution run on the Microsoft Azure platform.

The initial go-to-market will focus on providing Microsoft Azure customers with Apptio Cloudability, an industry- leading cost management and optimization solution for public cloud environments. This includes Apptio's intelligent discovery, utilization and cost management software for enterprise SaaS applications. Apptio's solutions will utilize Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 to deliver unparalleled visibility and decisioning to cloud customers.

"Customers are accelerating deployment of cloud-based services and solutions to gain efficiencies, reduce costs, engage customers in new ways and facilitate better decision making based on data-driven insights," said Casey McGee, Vice President, Global ISV Partners, Microsoft. "With the availability of their financial decisioning platform on the Microsoft cloud, Apptio can deliver significant benefits to customers, across a wide variety of industries, who are looking to transform their business."

Apptio will be available via Microsoft Azure marketplace. Both companies will collaborate in joint marketing and selling efforts.

To learn more about Apptio, visit https://www.apptio.com.

About Apptio

Apptio gives you the power of trusted, actionable insights to connect your technology investment decisions to drive better business outcomes. More than 60 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises trust Apptio to manage to spend across the entire IT portfolio and beyond, so they can focus on delivering innovation. Apptio automatically ingests and intelligently structures vast amounts of enterprise and technology-specific spend and operational data. Apptio enables users across disciplines to report, analyze, plan, and govern their investments collaboratively, efficiently, and with confidence. Learn more at Apptio.com.

