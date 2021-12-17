SANESolution: Emma Broyles Crowned First Evidence-Based Body Positivity Miss America

UNCASVILLE, CT / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Today, The Miss America Organization, SANESolution, and the BETTER Movie announced Miss Alaska Emma Broyles being crowned the first evidence-based body positivity Miss America.

A student at Barrett, The Honors College at Arizona State University, Broyles is majoring in biochemical sciences and her social impact initiative is Building Community Through Special Olympics. As a sibling of an individual with an intellectual disability and a Special Olympics athlete, Broyles has also been open about her personal challenges with ADHD and dermatillomania (chronic skin-picking).

A big milestone for the body positivity movement, evidence-based body positivity is a new movement to end body shame and diabesity by enabling women to love themselves into their best-performing bodies. By focusing on how their body performs, and not how it looks, evidence-based body positivity provides a proven path to make the highest quality dietary and lifestyle choices for one's goals.

"In the words of Gandhi, Emma Broyles is 'being the change we wish to see in the word,' and I'm thrilled and humbled to have played a part in major step for women's rights," said SANESolution Founder, and BETTER Executive Producer, Jonathan Bailor.

With Miss America ushering in their 100th Anniversary in 2021, SANESolution Founder, and BETTER Executive Producer, Jonathan Bailor, has been their Peak Wellness Partner and Personal Growth Advisor to further the organization's initiative of redefining women's wellness to be focused on optimal performance, rather than physical appearance.

Throughout the year, together Miss America, SANESolution, and the BETTER have been providing the next generation of female leaders life-long wellness education, tools, and community. Based on the modern science of optimal nutrition, fitness, and mindset, this has ensured every candidate and that every 'body' can experience greatness as they enact their missions in the world.

"It's an honor and a privilege to partner with one of the most well-known organizations in the world to stand up and say 'Women should not be judged by their appearance. Women should be empowered to perform at their peak'," added Bailor, Miss America's Wellness Advisor and the originator of the evidence-based body positivity movement. "We must shift the national conversation from appearance to performance if we ever hope to escape the misogyny and in-equality that has trapped women since the beginning of time. Focusing this 100th Miss America competition on evidence-based body positivity -- aka performance -- rather than appearance, is a huge step in enabling that."

Backed by 1,300 clinical studies and thousands of success stories, SANESolution's evidence-based body positivity wellness curriculum is the only program endorsed by top doctors at the Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins, the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, and UCLA, and is the subject of New York Times best-selling books and the award-winning documentary BETTER that debuted top three on Apple earlier this year.

Recognizing that greatness comes in all shapes, sizes, and colors, together SANESolution, BETTER, Jonathan Bailor, and the Miss America Organization are committed to women achieving optimal performance and wellness so they can enjoy a body that enables but does not define them.

The BETTER movie, which debuted top three on the Apple charts in the summer of 2021, is a transformative food, diabetes, and evidence-based body positivity documentary that examines a new, empowering, and unifying way of eating, thinking, and living. Attempting to put an end to the "diet wars," BETTER aims to eliminate confusing and conflicting diet information while curbing "Diabesity" (diabetes that occurs with obesity) - one of the greatest medical health crises the world has ever faced. BETTER was shot on-location at Harvard Medical School and follows renowned Harvard doctors leading the revolution to end the obesity and diabetes epidemics. These include Dr. David Ludwig, Dr. JoAnn Manson, Dr. Kirsten Davison, and Dr. John Ratey.

Bringing the movie to life in all too relatable ways, BETTER showcases inspiring success stories along with intimate testimonials by everyday Americans who have overcome discrimination, prejudice, depression, shame, and humiliation.

For more information on Miss America, visit: https://www.missamerica.org. For more information on SANESolution, visit https://sanesolution.com/Miss-America and for more information on BETTER visit: https://bettermovie.com/ .

About Miss America Organization:

The Miss America Organization, a 501(c) (4), is one of the most recognizable household names in America working to empower young women through education and service. The Miss America Organization is comprised of 51 licensed state organizations, including all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Miss America candidates contribute tens of thousands of community service hours annually and have raised more than $17 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and Miss America scholarships since 2007. The Miss America Foundation, a 501(c) (3), provides academic, community service, and other scholarships to young women. For more information, visit: https://www.missamerica.org

About SANESolution:

SANESolution is a wellness technology and metabolic healing company dedicated to ending the Diabesity (diabetes plus obesity) epidemic. Backed by 1,300 clinical studies and thousands of success stories, SANESolution's metabolic healing framework and model is the only program endorsed by top doctors at the Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins, the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, and UCLA, and is the subject of New York Times best-selling books, and award-winning documentaries. Started as a not-for-profit research project by a ten-year Microsoft alum, Jonathan Bailor, SANESolution has transformed into a trusted international wellness brand focused on reversing the most common and devastating modern diseases. Using the latest innovations in biochemical research and a "service-first story-based" marketing approach to reach, lift up, and educate consumer health choices, SANESolution is changing the world of wellness by helping everyone from the underprivileged to the Fortune 500 CEO to regain their "SANEity" one new "SANE" consumer at a time. SANESolution was inducted into Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for 2020. For more information, visit: https://sanesolution.com/Miss-America

ABOUT BETTER:

BETTER is a transformative food documentary that examines a new, empowering, and unifying way of eating, thinking and living - because now more than ever, everyone needs a simple way to protect their mental and physical health. Unveiling a revolutionary way of eating endorsed by top medical doctors at Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins and The Mayo Clinic, and # 1 New York Times best-selling authors, BETTER attempts to put an end to the "diet wars" with a scientifically backed approach that clarifies the confusing and conflicting diet information while curbing diabetes and obesity (Diabesity). It also features inspiring success stories along with intimate testimonials by everyday Americans who have struggled with negative body image, vulnerability, feelings of inadequacy, and humiliation that bring the movie to life in all too relatable ways. For more information, visit: https://bettermovie.com

About Jonathan Bailor:

Jonathan Bailor is the Founder, CEO, and Chief Scientist of the world's fastest growing evidence-based wellness program SANESolution. He founded the field of Wellness Engineering and authored the New York Times best seller The Calorie Myth and The Setpoint Diet, starred in and produced the award-winning movie BETTER, has registered over 26 patents, has spoken at Fortune 100 companies and TED conferences for over a decade, and created the best-selling brain, gut, and hormone supplements Vitaae, Viscera-3, Luminae, and Aamia. His work has been endorsed and implemented by top doctors from Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins, the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, and UCLA. Jonathan lives outside Seattle with his wife, Angela, and daughters Aavia and Keirra. For more information, visit: https://jonathanbailor.com/

Element M Agency Contact Info:

Natalie Mikolich

561-414-4047

160 West Camino Real #120

Boca Raton, FL 33432

https://elementmagency.com/

SOURCE: Element M Agency

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/678218/Emma-Broyles-Crowned-First-Evidence-Based-Body-Positivity-Miss-America