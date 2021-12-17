Anzeige
Freitag, 17.12.2021
Breaking News! Scryb Inc. und die drei Cybersecurity-Evangelisten!
17.12.2021 | 07:05
FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - Market & Company Update at BYNN

December 17, 2021
Hamilton, Bermuda

Please find attached the presentation held by CEO Øystein Kalleklev at BYNN which will be released today 07:00 CET on YouTube. The presentation is followed by an Q&A session hosted by Christopher Vonheim. The webcast of the presentation and Q&A session can be found here: https://youtu.be/J_-uCD0tzGA

The presentation is also available on www.flexlng.com

Company update:
We are pleased to confirm that the $160m financing for Flex Volunteer announced in connection with the Q3 report was finalized as planned on December 16, 2021. The net cash released to Flex LNG from this transaction was $38m.

Additionally, the one year extension option under the Time Charter ("TC") contract for Flex Rainbow has been declared and the TC now matures in Q1-2023.

For further information, please contact:
Knut Traaholt
Chief Financial Officer
Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: IR@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • Flex LNG - Market and Company Update - BYNN Dec 17 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c89dfe50-e96f-4bc2-a0f0-686dbfd8b0b2)

