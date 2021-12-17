Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Directorate Change

To: Company Announcements

Date: 17 December 2021

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

(the "Company")

Directorate Change

17 December 2021

The Company announces the appointment of Michael Bane as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 31 January 2022. Mr Bane was appointed after a search conducted by an independent recruitment consultancy.

Mr Bane retired as an assurance partner in Ernst & Young LLP ("EY") on 30 June 2018. He has over 35 years' experience in practice with a focus on the asset management and real estate industries. He was a member of EY's EMEIA Wealth and Asset Management Board and was responsible for EY's services to those industries in the Channel Islands. He moved from London to Guernsey in 1997, where he has been resident ever since.

Mr Bane is a non-executive director and member of all the committees of the boards of HICL plc and Apax Global Alpha Limited and is chairman-designate of HICL plc. In addition, he is a non-executive director of The Health Improvement Commission for Guernsey & Alderney LBG.

There are no disclosures to be made in respect of LR 9.6.13 (2-6). Except as noted above, there are no disclosures required by LR 9.6.13 (1) in respect of publicly quoted companies.



