New South Wales-based development company Greenspot has lodged a planning application for a massive 500 MW/1,000 MWh battery energy storage system to be built at the site of the shuttered coal-fired Wallerawang Power Station near Lithgow in the Central Tablelands.From pv magazine Australia The defunct Wallerawang Power Station has moved a step closer to becoming a sustainable energy hub with owner Greenspot lodging a development application and environmental impact statement with the New South Wales (NSW) Department of Planning, Industry and Environment to build an estimated $400 million battery ...

