Van Lanschot Kempen sells Global Property Research BV to Solactive

's-Hertogenbosch/Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 17 December2021



Today, Van Lanschot Kempen sells 100% of the shares in Global Property Research BV (GPR) to Solactive AG. This transaction fits in Van Lanschot Kempen's strategic focus on wealth management.

GPRis a global index provider and registered benchmark administrator specialised in real estate and infrastructure benchmarks. GPR creates, calculates, maintains, and disseminates circa 2,500 benchmarks based on 7 flagship benchmarks, of which the majority is tailor-made to client specific demands.

GPR's operations will be continued, by the current employees of GPR, within Solactive, a German benchmark provider offering indices for a broad range of sectors and asset classes internationally.

The transaction does not have a material impact on Van Lanschot Kempen's capital ratio.

About Solactive

Solactive is a leading provider of indexing, benchmarking, and calculation solutions for the global investment and trading community. Headquartered in Frankfurt, and with offices in Hong Kong, Toronto, Berlin, and Dresden, Solactive innovates and disrupts the status quo as the partner of choice for its clients. The unique blend of its 250 staff's expertise in data, data science, financial markets, and technology enables its clients' continued success through the delivery of a superior experience, unique customization capabilities, and the best value for money available in the industry. With more than 14,000 indices calculated daily, a full suite of solutions is offered, including market-leading ESG and thematic indices.



For more information, please visit solactive.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

