Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Scryb Inc. und die drei Cybersecurity-Evangelisten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923948 ISIN: NL0000302636 Ticker-Symbol: VA3 
Tradegate
16.12.21
20:46 Uhr
21,300 Euro
-0,150
-0,70 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,30021,50008:17
21,40021,50008:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.12.2021 | 08:05
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Van Lanschot Kempen sells Global Property Research BV to Solactive

's-Hertogenbosch/Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 17 December2021

Today, Van Lanschot Kempen sells 100% of the shares in Global Property Research BV (GPR) to Solactive AG. This transaction fits in Van Lanschot Kempen's strategic focus on wealth management.

GPRis a global index provider and registered benchmark administrator specialised in real estate and infrastructure benchmarks. GPR creates, calculates, maintains, and disseminates circa 2,500 benchmarks based on 7 flagship benchmarks, of which the majority is tailor-made to client specific demands.

GPR's operations will be continued, by the current employees of GPR, within Solactive, a German benchmark provider offering indices for a broad range of sectors and asset classes internationally.

The transaction does not have a material impact on Van Lanschot Kempen's capital ratio.

Van Lanschot Kempen
Media Relations: +31 203544585; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 203544590; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

Solactive
Public Relations: +49 (69) 719160 311; press@solactive.com

About Solactive
Solactive is a leading provider of indexing, benchmarking, and calculation solutions for the global investment and trading community. Headquartered in Frankfurt, and with offices in Hong Kong, Toronto, Berlin, and Dresden, Solactive innovates and disrupts the status quo as the partner of choice for its clients. The unique blend of its 250 staff's expertise in data, data science, financial markets, and technology enables its clients' continued success through the delivery of a superior experience, unique customization capabilities, and the best value for money available in the industry. With more than 14,000 indices calculated daily, a full suite of solutions is offered, including market-leading ESG and thematic indices.

For more information, please visit solactive.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Attachment

  • Van Lanschot Kempen press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a84fd2dc-87b2-4d31-bea8-e4fef2bb370e)

VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.