Regulatory News:

OVHcloud (Paris:OVH) has published its 2021 Universal Registration Document, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers AMF) on December 16, 2021 under the number R.21-067.

This Universal Registration Document is available on OVHcloud's website in Investors Relations section.

The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document:

the 2021 annual financial report

the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance as well as the related Statutory auditors' findings

the statement of non-financial performance.

About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global player and Europe's leading cloud provider operating over 400,000 servers within 33 data centers across four continents. For 20 years, the Group has relied on an integrated model that provides complete control of its value chain-from the design of its servers, to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach allows it to independently cover all the uses of its 1.6 million customers in more than 140 countries. OVHcloud now offers its customers latest-generation solutions combining performance, price predictability and total sovereignty over their data to support their growth in complete freedom.

Contacts:

Media relations



Marie Vaillaud

Corporate Communications Manager

marie.vaillaud@ovhcloud.com

+ 33 (0)6 49 32 74 02

Investors relations



Marisa Baldo

Head of Financial Communications

marisa.baldo@ovhcloud.com

+ 33 (0)6 62 75 63 04