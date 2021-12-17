CoreLogic a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with Ecclesiastical Insurance Group ("EIG") for EIG to use CoreLogic's digital claims platform to augment its property claims operations.

EIG is one of the largest independent British-owned insurers with operations in the UK, Australia, Canada and Ireland offering not simply award-winning specialist insurance but also investment management and advisory services and the agreement with CoreLogic will enable it to enhance its existing claims capabilities by digitising processes to positively influence claims outcomes on a secure, real-time web application.

The CoreLogic Claims Connect platform (formerly known under the brand Symbility) helps standardise claims processing on a single, cloud-based platform enabling rapid claim settlement, improved triage and distribution, supply chain collaboration and enhanced accuracy and transparency of the claims management process. The platform provides a streamlined workflow management solution enabling users to easily and securely access, share and process information and communicate and collaborate more effectively.

EIG will be utilising the platform's modules, Claims Connect, Desk Adjuster (including CoreLogic's claim triage and rapid settlement scripted workflows), Video Connect and will leverage CoreLogic's UK managed Schedule of Rates for damage estimating, to enhance the claims experience for its customers, claims teams and suppliers.

Michael Porter, Senior Leader International Markets, Insurance, CoreLogic, said:

"In our discussions with the team at Ecclesiastical Insurance Group, it was very clear that they attach significant importance to simplifying insurance for their customers through a fast, streamlined and easy-to-use claims experience. We are delighted that they have put their trust in our claims platform to help them achieve that goal.

"This agreement gives CoreLogic a tremendous opportunity to work with a dynamic, fast-growing business which puts its customers front-and-centre of everything it does and we are excited about bringing additional value and expertise to EIG and its customers through this important relationship."

Jeremy Trott, Claims Director for Ecclesiastical Insurance Group, commented

"When it comes to selecting suppliers, we take a very rigorous approach and then establish strong relationships with them to help us deliver the best possible service to our customers.

"The CoreLogic team showed they understood our claims philosophy and Ecclesiastical's wider company ethics something which we place enormous value on. I'm looking forward to building a strong relationship with them and using their digital claims technology to help us to continue to fulfil our customer promises and enhance their claims experience."

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic is a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The company's combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information.

The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific.

For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com

CORELOGIC, DESK ADJUSTER, VIDEO CONNECT, CORELOGIC CLAIMS CONNECT, and the CoreLogic logo are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Ecclesiastical

1. Owned by a registered charity, Allchurches Trust, Ecclesiastical is a unique financial services organisation. With its main operations and headquarters in the UK, Ecclesiastical also operates in Australia, Canada and Ireland.

2. Ecclesiastical is a specialist insurer of the faith, charity, heritage, education, real estate, schemes and art and private client sectors.

3. Founded in 1887 to provide insurance for the Anglican Church, the company now offers a wide range of commercial insurances, as well as home insurance, selling through brokers and directly.

4. The Ecclesiastical Group also includes award-winning investment management business, EdenTree Investment Management, which provides a range of ethically screened investment funds.

5. Ecclesiastical is the fourth-largest corporate donor to charity in the UK, according to the UK Guide to Company Giving 2021/22. It has donated over £99m to charity since 2016 and is aiming to reach its target of giving more than £100m by the end of 2021.

6. Ecclesiastical Insurance is a thirteen-time winner of Fairer Finance's best home insurance provider.

7. Many businesses say they are different. Ecclesiastical really is. Find out why here www.ecclesiastical.com/aboutus

