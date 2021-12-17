Anzeige
Freitag, 17.12.2021
Gelegenheit! Letzte Chance am Freitag? Der Countdown läuft definitiv
17.12.2021 | 09:10
Royal DSM: DSM completes the acquisition of Vestkorn Milling

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global purpose-led science-based company, today announces the completion of its acquisition of Vestkorn Milling for an enterprise value of €65m. This acquisition of one of Europe's leading producers of pea- and bean-derived ingredients for plant-based protein products was first announced on 29 November 2021.

DSM Logo. (PRNewsFoto/DSM)

Vestkorn Milling supplies the buoyant alternative protein market with proteins, starches and dietary fibers for plant-based foods, pet food and animal feed. These are highly complementary to DSM's broad offering to plant-based food and beverage companies, which includes vitamins, algal lipids and minerals that improve nutritional value; texturizing hydrocolloids; and flavors and yeast extracts as well as enzymes that improve protein taste and functionality.

The acquisition is a further step in DSM's strategy to build an alternative protein business and will provide synergy with DSM's innovative CanolaPRO rapeseed protein isolate, which will commercially launch next year.

DSM
Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, applying science to improve the health of people, animals and the planet. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM's products and solutions address some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM and its associated companies employ approximately 23,000 people around the world and deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Or find us on:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DSMcompany
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DSM
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/3108
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/dsmcompany

For more information:

DSM Media relations

Gareth Mead

tel. +31 (0) 45 5782420

email media.contacts@dsm.com


DSM Investor Relations

Dave Huizing

tel. +31 (0) 45 5782864

email investor.relations@dsm.com

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/329419/dsm_logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
