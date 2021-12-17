LIDDS AB: LIDDS patent covering the NanoZolid production process granted in China

UPPSALA, SWEDEN - LIDDS AB (publ) announces today that its most recent patent family on the NanoZolid production process, and hence achieved pharmaceutical products, has been granted in China. The patent provides protection until 2037 in this market.

"We are delighted to see that our delivery technology has received IP validation in yet another important market," said Nina Herne, CEO of LIDDS.

Recently, LIDDS has received patent approval in China (patent no. 2017800630120). The invention covering process and products based on the NanoZolid technology provides protection until 2037. Furthermore, the patent protects all pharmaceutical products obtained with the process described in the patent. During 2021 the same patent family has also received approvals in Russia, Australia, India, South Africa and Singapore. The patent and a related divisional patent are already approved in the US as previously communicated.

