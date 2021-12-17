Clean Invest Africa Plc - Fundraising

17 December 2021

Clean Invest Africa Plc

("CIA", the "Company" or the "Group")

Placing to raise £102,276; Total Voting Rights

Clean Invest Africa Plc, the AQUIS quoted investment company is pleased to announce the successful completion of a placing (the "Placing"), to raise £102,276 to support the continuing growth of its wholly owned subsidiaries CoalTech Limited ("CoalTech") and Coal Agglomeration South Africa (Pty) Ltd ("CASA") and to provide limited working capital to the Group.

Placing

A total of 20,455,200 ordinary shares of 0.25p nominal value each ("Placing Shares") have been placed with investors at 0.5p per share. For every two Placing Share issued, one warrant will be granted, exercisable at 1.5p valid for a period of three (3) years from the date of admission of the Placing Shares to the AQSE Growth Market. Further, should the placees validly exercise the 1.5p warrants in full, these will be replaced by a further one 3p warrant for every two Placing Shares, valid for three years from grant. Application has been made for the Placing Shares to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and this is expected to occur on or around 23 December 2021.

Total Voting Rights

Following the issue of Shares as described above totaling 20,455,200 ordinary shares, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 1,200,210,501 ordinary shares. No shares were held in treasury at the date of this announcement. The total current voting rights in the Company are therefore 1,200,210,501. The above figure of 1,200,210,501 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES :

Clean Invest Africa plc

Filippo Fantechi - Chief Executive Officer +973 3 9696273

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller +44 20 7469 0930