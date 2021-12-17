The Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer's Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting (FRR) business has been recognized for his executive leadership. Claudio Salinardi is the 2021 Risk Technology Executive of the Year, according to CEO Monthly magazine.

The global award is the latest in a record year for Wolters Kluwer FRR when it comes to independent industry recognition for the business, with 35 awards recognizing excellence and innovation in the fields of regulatory reporting, risk management and RegTech. All awards won by Wolters Kluwer FRR are in free-to-enter programs and are based on merit and client feedback.

CEO Monthly is published by AI Global Media, founded in 2010, and circulated to more than 60,000 C-suite executives across a wide variety of industries, including financial services firms, globally.

Salinardi joined Wolters Kluwer FRR in May 2018 from ICE Data Services where he was Global Head of Strategic Alliances, responsible for managing the firm's relationships with its largest and most influential partners. Prior to ICE, he spent over 10 years with Thomson Reuters in progressively senior roles, ultimately leading its Fixed Income business globally. Salinardi started his financial markets career working in Equity Research Sales, holding positions at JP Morgan and ABN AMRO among other financial institutions. He reports directly to Richard Flynn, CEO of Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) division, and is tasked with helping financial institutions address their integrated regulatory compliance and reporting challenges.

Last month Wolters Kluwer announced that it has enjoyed its most successful year ever in the widely followed Chartis RiskTech100 report. The company has been named this year's Category Winner in four areas Regulatory Reporting Banking, Liquidity Risk, Regulatory Intelligence and OpsTech Tax Processing. This comprehensive and independent study of the world's leading risk and compliance technology companies is compiled by Chartis Research, part of Infopro Digital, publishers of Risk.net and Waters Technology

The other banking and regulatory compliance business of Wolters Kluwer GRC is Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. insurers, banks and credit unions, and securities firms. The division's legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,200 people worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005005/en/

Contacts:

Paul Lyon

Global Corporate Communications Director: Global Marketing, Communications Planning

Governance, Risk Compliance Division

Wolters Kluwer

Tel: +44 20 3197 6586

Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com