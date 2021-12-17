Developed by Japanese PV equipment provider NPC Incorporated, the solar module disassembly line is claimed to enable the reuse of frames, junction boxes, intact broken glass, solar cells and EVA sheets.Japanese PV production equipment provider NPC Incorporated has provided Envie, a French company specializing in the recycling and repair of waste electrical and electronic equipment, with its PV panel disassembly equipment. NPC Incorporated said the French company's unit Envie 2E Aquitaine would use the equipment at its waste treatment facility in Bordeaux. "Envie will utilize our disassembly equipment ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...