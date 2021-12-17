The French energy giant will build the facility near Iquitos, the largest metropolis in the Peruvian Amazon.From pv magazine Latam Peruvian consultancy Energy Partners has selected EDF Renewables, the renewable energy arm of French energy giant EDF, to develop, build and operate a 100 MW/100 MWh solar-plus-storage plant aimed at providing electricity to the city of Iquitos, the largest metropolis in the Peruvian Amazon. EDF Renewables secured a 20-year PPA for the project from local utility Electro Oriente. The French company said the facility would begin delivering power in 2026 at a more competitive ...

