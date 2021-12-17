Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Gelegenheit! Letzte Chance am Freitag? Der Countdown läuft definitiv
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.12.2021 | 11:40
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

EvoCare Holding AG: Digital health platform helps to expand conventional medical services

EvoCare invites investors to support global roll-out

FÜRTH, Germany, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EvoCare offers a pioneering digital health platform for professional health-related services enabling care providers to interact with patients at home. Already a market leader in the German speaking markets Germany, Austria and Switzerland, EvoCare is in negotiations with Chinese and Japanese partners, and is currently inviting investments for global roll-out.

EvoCare's key benefit is to offer care providers the option of adding a digital extension to their conventional services and using individually tailored on-to-many treatments to solve staff shortages and increase capacity. Services and content can be supplied by the providers themselves, by cooperation partners, or by EvoCare operated service centers. The EvoCare platform provides professional resources as well as technology. Active stakeholders include insurances, clinics, physicians, therapists, and patients. In addition to acknowledged key conditions, treatment for Long Covid has been added recently.

- Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Originally founded as a Siemens Healthcare spin-off, EvoCare's develops and promotes digital healthcare methods and technologies to support patient treatment at home. Since its foundation in 2018 EvoCare Holding AG has opened new and innovative ways to medically treat patients in the comfort of their own home: Independent of fixed time slots in clinics or practices, therapists can treat their patients and keep officially recognized records, allowing for reimbursements by the German statutory pension insurance.

For 2022 EvoCare AG is planning to increase capital with two investment rounds, raising 5mio Euros each - coinciding with Germany's INVEST incentive.

"Based on our proof-of-concept, we are now ready for global expansion," says Dr. Achim Hein, CEO and founder. "After our successful launch in Europe, we are set to make significant progress in getting this third, digital, pillar of medical services installed in an increasing number of health systems."

Contact: info@evocare.de
https://telemedizin.de/investor-info.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.