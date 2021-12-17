EvoCare Holding AG: Digital health platform helps to expand conventional medical services

EvoCare invites investors to support global roll-out

FÜRTH, Germany, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EvoCare offers a pioneering digital health platform for professional health-related services enabling care providers to interact with patients at home. Already a market leader in the German speaking markets Germany, Austria and Switzerland, EvoCare is in negotiations with Chinese and Japanese partners, and is currently inviting investments for global roll-out.

EvoCare's key benefit is to offer care providers the option of adding a digital extension to their conventional services and using individually tailored on-to-many treatments to solve staff shortages and increase capacity. Services and content can be supplied by the providers themselves, by cooperation partners, or by EvoCare operated service centers. The EvoCare platform provides professional resources as well as technology. Active stakeholders include insurances, clinics, physicians, therapists, and patients. In addition to acknowledged key conditions, treatment for Long Covid has been added recently.

Originally founded as a Siemens Healthcare spin-off, EvoCare's develops and promotes digital healthcare methods and technologies to support patient treatment at home. Since its foundation in 2018 EvoCare Holding AG has opened new and innovative ways to medically treat patients in the comfort of their own home: Independent of fixed time slots in clinics or practices, therapists can treat their patients and keep officially recognized records, allowing for reimbursements by the German statutory pension insurance.

For 2022 EvoCare AG is planning to increase capital with two investment rounds, raising 5mio Euros each - coinciding with Germany's INVEST incentive.

"Based on our proof-of-concept, we are now ready for global expansion," says Dr. Achim Hein, CEO and founder. "After our successful launch in Europe, we are set to make significant progress in getting this third, digital, pillar of medical services installed in an increasing number of health systems."

