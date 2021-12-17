Anzeige
Freitag, 17.12.2021
WKN: A1JFWK ISIN: US61945C1036 
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.1125 Per Share

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1125 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 17, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2022.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



