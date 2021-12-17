Abel Noser Ends Year Recalling an Impressive List of Achievements

A Top Industry Ranking, New Hires, and a Key Acquisition Lead Company's 2021 Accomplishments

New York, NY, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abel Noser Holdings, the market leader in institutional trade analytics and agency-only trading solutions, has many notable achievements to look back on this year as 2021 comes to a close. Back in March, Abel Noser Solutions, the company's fintech subsidiary, was ranked as the leading global multi-asset TCA provider by Aite Group in their 2021 comprehensive market survey that included firms such as Bloomberg LP, ISS LiquidMetrix, and Virtu Financial. Aite Group, a global financial research and advisory firm delivering comprehensive, actionable research and advice on business, technology, and regulatory issues, serves many of the top buy-side and sell-side institutions, technology providers and consulting firms worldwide. The 70-page report recognized Abel Noser's emphasis on product innovation and customer service and follows last year's rating of Abel Noser by Greenwich Associates as the Top Global Fixed Income TCA Provider.

2021 also saw the onboarding of numerous senior hires at Abel Noser, especially in the systematic trading space. "We're thrilled about the deep knowledge of market structure and electronic trading our new senior hires exhibit," said Steve Glass, Co-CEO of Abel Noser Holdings. "One important reason that we stand out in industry surveys as the top multi-asset TCA provider is that we hire the very best people. As key participants in the evolution of global multi-asset market analytics, we again look forward to applying the firm's resources and leading position as the overall market matures and becomes more data-driven."

Perhaps one of the year's most notable accomplishments was the acquisition of Trade Informatics LLC, a New York based firm that specialized in equities trade cost analysis (TCA), consultative solutions, and a broker-neutral systematic execution platform. Its offerings, which include TAP Trade Analysis, Strategy Builder and START Systematic Trading, have been expanded and connected with Abel Noser's robust TCA platform.

"This important acquisition comes at a time of rapid expansion for Abel Noser LLC, the company's brokerage unit, into systematic execution services that are driven by our unique quantitative trade analysis," said Peter Weiler, Co-CEO of Abel Noser Holdings. "Our firm's robust capabilities in this arena were highlighted during a recent webinar featuring highly respected industry leaders from top asset management firms who talked about how we are able to exploit trading strategies, broker selection, and routing methodologies that can lead to industry-leading outcomes."

Abel Noser's highlights for the year ahead include plans to continue expansion of its electronic trading platform, further growth of the company's fixed income and options TCA technologies, as well as various regulatory trade surveillance and reporting optimization projects.



About Abel Noser Holdings

Abel Noser has long been respected as a leader in the campaign to lower the costs associated with trading. Abel Noser Solutions, the company's analytics subsidiary, is the industry-leading provider of transaction cost analysis with hundreds of global clients subscribing to its multi-asset TCA and compliance products through a network of resellers, distribution partners and strategic alliances. Abel Noser LLC, the company's registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA, SIPC and MSRB, provides a wide range of agency-only trading, transition management, and analytics services to institutional asset owners, investment managers and brokers. Learn more at www.abelnoser.com.