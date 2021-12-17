Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Directorate change

DJ Directorate change

DMGT announces that Kevin Beatty will transition from an Executive Director to a Non-Executive Director on 1 January 2022. This follows the 16 November 2021 announcement regarding his intention to retire. For further information

About DMGT

DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, property information and events & exhibitions. In total, DMGT generates revenues of around GBP1bn.

