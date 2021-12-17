DJ Vitafy Brands combines forces with EVP Group and wins private equity firm capiton as a new financial partner

DGAP-Media / 2021-12-17 / 13:00 Munich, 17^th December 2021 - Founded in Munich (2014), Vitafy Brands has grown to be a leading consumer health D2C online platform for its own brands focusing on the development and offering of functional Consumer Health OTC products for health focused customers. Its direct-to-consumer access leverages Vitafy via dedicated branded online shops to realize best in class product development and marketing advantages.

Vitafy Brands successfully conducted several acquisitions in the healthy living space over the last years. In 2019 Vitafy Brands acquired Bodylab (www.bodylab24.de) and Gymqueen (www.gymqueen.de). In the beginning of 2021 two further acquisitions with 'vom Achterhof' (www.vom-achterhof.de) and C.P. Sports (www.cp-sports.de) followed.

Hamburg based EVP GROUP (www.evp.group) combines and coordinates competencies & resources of mid-sized healthcare experts with a focus on R&D and production as well as private label and CDMO business. EVP Group emerged backed by capiton AG from Euro Vital Pharma GmbH (www.eurovitalpharma.com) which has developed as a pharmaceutical company over the last 25 years into a leading provider in the health care sector in the DACH region. With its many years of experience in the development, production and marketing of health care products, EVP GROUP now supports customers from drugstores, discounters, grocery, pharmacies and brand owner in the strategy and development of their product ranges. In addition to these strong partnerships, EVP GROUP is growing internationally with its own brands heilusan, Vitawell, Principle, Vive+, PowerGym and DRKU.

Transaction

Following Vitafy Brands' recent acquisitions, the combination of Vitafy Brands and EVP Group forms an important step into expanding Vitafy Brands internationally and into stationary retail. In addition, Vitafy Brands can leverage EVP Group's extensive production capabilities. Together with EVP Group, Vitafy Brands manifests its positioning as a leading player in the European consumer healthcare market and an ideal platform to further grow organically and through acquisitions. Furthermore, EVP Group will benefit from Vitafy's online expertise and brands, offering significant cross-selling and insourcing potentials.

As the lead investor of the newly formed group, capiton will support future buy and build activities with funding and expertise.

Vitafy's and EVP's experienced management teams will jointly leverage the new Group as Europe's leading vertically integrated, multi-channel player in the consumer healthcare sector. Vitafy Brands' Co-CEO Christian Böhm and EVP CEO Stephan-Maria Weber are looking forward to the cooperation: "By joining forces, we can offer a unique 360 approach with extensive online and offline capabilities, supported by our own manufacturing footprint which will give us a competitive edge."

The Parties have agreed not to disclose financial details of the transaction. Contact Vitafy GmbH Radlkoferstrasse 2, 81373 Munich, Germany www.vitafybrands.de

Contact person: Julia Nowotschin j.nowotschin@vitafybrands.de End of Media Release

