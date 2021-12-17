The land will be available for lease in a competitive bidding process. Selected developers will be offered a 20-year contract and the possibility of deploying solar parks with a capacity of up to 100 MW. Eskom says the move will help alleviate South Africa's energy crisis.South African utility Eskom has launched an auction process to allocate land for large-scale renewable energy projects planned by independent power producers (IPPs). "The availability of Eskom-owned land to near-ready projects will remove a significant barrier to investment, and go a long way to resolving the well documented ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...