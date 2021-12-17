Taaleri Oyj: Taaleri's financial reports and Annual General Meeting in 2022

TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 DECEMBER 2021 AT 14:30 (EET)

Taaleri'sfinancial reports and Annual General Meeting in 2022



Taaleri will publish the following financial reports in 2022:

Financial Statements Bulletin 2021 on 16 February 2022

Interim Statement January-March 2022 on 6 May 2022

Half-year Financial Report January-June 2022 on 19 August 2022

Interim Statement January-September 2022 on 4 November 2022

The 2021 Annual Report, including the Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors, will be published during week 11.

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 6 April 2022. Taaleri's Board of Directors will convene the meeting at a later date.





For more information, please contact:

Head of Communications and IR Siri Markula, +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com (mailto:siri.markula@taaleri.com)

(mailto:siri.markula@taaleri.com)



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.taaleri.com (http://www.taaleri.com)



Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010, and we joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in 2021. Taaleri's vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate, bioindustry and infrastructure businesses. The Strategic Investments segment includes Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 2.1 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.taaleri.com (http://www.taaleri.com)

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com



