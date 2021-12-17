New Wejo partnership expands reach of EU mobility solutions to enhance driver experience and de-congest parking infrastructure

The strengthened partnership brings first-to-market livestream access to parking event data into Wejo's data environment to help any Smart City, Mobility Services Provider or Infrastructure Operator identify parking opportunities and cities. Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services GmbH and Wejo have agreed to expand the partnership to new use cases in order to move the realization of a truly Smart City one step closer.

This next chapter in Wejo's DataForGood strategy, is helped by an expansion of a partnership between Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services GmbH and Wejo established in 2019. The live flow of anonymized vehicle data will stream approximately 10-14 million unique parking events daily from Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the EU.

"With more use cases to be worked together in the future, we are committed to creating long-term business value for the benefit of Smart City operators and end-consumers," said Benoit Joly, EVP Automotive Mobility at Wejo. "We are very pleased to expand our partnership with Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services in order to keep creating together smarter, more efficient and safer journeys for all."

This expanded partnership builds off the Wejo neutral server program. Live or on-demand, Wejo has a commitment to data privacy to ensure its proper utilization. This flow of information ultimately streamlines congestion and brings a smoother parking experience for the benefit of drivers.

With millions of vehicles around the globe, the realization of "live" data furthers Wejo's data-driven solutions and delivers new value to a growing mobility ecosystem.

Products Wejo Traffic Intelligence

About Wejo

Wejo is a global leader in connected vehicle data, revolutionising the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. The company enables smarter mobility by organising trillions of data points from 11.9 million vehicles and more than 60 billion journeys globally, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardising and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organisations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo employs more than 250 people and has offices in Manchester in the UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com.

About Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services

MB Connectivity (mercedes-benz.com)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005087/en/

Contacts:

Antonio De Soto

Adesoto@peppercomm.com