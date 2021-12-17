Fact.MR: Inclination for Natural and Bio-Based Detergent Polymers to Increase the Detergent Polymers Sales by 5%

Sustainability Concerns to Give Tailwinds to the Natural and Bio-based Detergent Polymers Demand at 6% CAGR

Fact.MR's latest study on the global detergent polymers market provides a detailed analysis of various drivers, trends, and opportunities from 2020 to 2030. In addition, it presents elaborate information about the leading segments in terms of source, chemical, function, application, end-use, and region.

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR - A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global detergent polymers market is projected to exhibit growth at 5% CAGR during the forecast period between 2020 to 2030, predicts Fact.MR. Increasing preference for these polymers among detergent manufacturers owing to their excellent soil removal properties is likely to drive the market in the upcoming years.

Detergent polymer is a type of new generation polymer that is used in detergent cakes and powders as a replacement of the conventional phosphates. Due to its biodegradable and eco-friendly nature, demand for detergent polymers is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Further, detergent polymers act as anti-redeposition agents and hence, are extensively utilized by various manufacturers in the forthcoming years. In addition, rising demand for cost-effective and high performance detergent formulations is anticipated to propel the growth in this market.

For More Valuable Information on Market Dynamics, Request a Report Sample

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3801

As per Fact.MR, detergent polymers are likely to be utilized in industrial and institutional cleaning applications as these provide the benefits of scale encrustation inhibition and dye transfer. Also, these are capable of reducing the energy and water consumption when used in dishwashers or washing machines.

"Demand for liquid detergents on the back of high spending power of people in developing countries is expected to accelerate the market over the forecast period. Besides, focus of key players on the expansion of their production capacities is also set to aid the growth," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on application, the washing powders segment is expected to account for more than half of the global market share in the near future.

By source, the natural and bio-based segment is anticipated to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

In terms of chemical, the polycarboxylates segment is projected to remain at the forefront owing to their increasing usage as binders in detergents.

In terms of country, China is likely to hold more than 1/3 rd of the global market on the back of surging demand for liquid detergents.

is likely to hold more than 1/3 of the global market on the back of surging demand for liquid detergents. Based on region, East Asia is set to expand at a growth rate of 6%, with China leading the growth in the region.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing preference for natural detergents and stringent norms revolving around the usage of phosphate-based detergent formulations are set to drive the market.

Rising utilization of detergent pods as these require less amount of water for cleaning is likely to propel the growth in this market.

Restraints:

Constantly changing norms associated with the management of ingredients used in the production of detergents may limit the growth in this market.

For Critical Insights on Detergent Polymers Market, Request for Methodology here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3801

Competitive Landscape

Many key players operating in the detergent polymers market are currently focusing on launching state-of-the-art products to extend their customer bases. Meanwhile, a few other players are engaging in mergers & acquisitions and collaborations to introduce novel products and gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance,

February 2020 : Clariant, a multinational specialty chemicals company headquartered in Switzerland , launched the TexCare SRN 260 Life. It is a bio-based detergent polymer that has an 80% Renewable Carbon Index (RCI). Unlike the other soil release polymers used in cleaner and detergents, this new product is more sustainable and cleaner.

: Clariant, a multinational specialty chemicals company headquartered in , launched the TexCare SRN 260 Life. It is a bio-based detergent polymer that has an 80% Renewable Carbon Index (RCI). Unlike the other soil release polymers used in cleaner and detergents, this new product is more sustainable and cleaner. January 2020 : Itaconix, a manufacturer of sustainable specialty polymers based in the U.K., launched its latest Itaconix TSI 322 at the American Cleaning Institute Convention. This new product is capable of replacing multiple ingredients to achieve cost savings. It would also help the company to expand its customer base in North America and Europe .

: Itaconix, a manufacturer of sustainable specialty polymers based in the U.K., launched its latest Itaconix TSI 322 at the American Cleaning Institute Convention. This new product is capable of replacing multiple ingredients to achieve cost savings. It would also help the company to expand its customer base in and . January 2019 : Nouryon, a renowned specialty chemicals manufacturer headquartered in the Netherlands , signed an agreement with Itaconix. This agreement would help the company to gain access to the latter's polymers with chelating properties. It would also enable the company to broaden its position in the detergents market.

Key Players in the Detergent Polymers Market Include:

Ashland

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Dow Inc.

Solvay SA

Lubrizol Corporation

Nouryon

ADEKA Europe GmbH

Henkel

Aquapharm Chemical Pvt. Ltd.

Kao Corporation

Itaconix Corporation

More Valuable Insights on Detergent Polymers Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the detergent polymers market, presenting historical demand data (2009-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the global detergent polymers market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Source

Synthetic

Natural & Bio-based

Chemical

Polycarboxylates

Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Polyester

Vinylpyrrolidone and PVP

Others

Function

Anti-redeposition Agent

Dispersing Agent

Soil Release Agent

Dye Transfer Inhibitor

Application

Washing Powders

Liquid Detergents

Detergent Pods and Tablets

End-use

Laundry Care

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning

Automatic Dishwashing

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in Detergent Polymers Market Report

The report offers insight into the detergent polymers market demand outlook for 2020-2030.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for detergent polymers market between 2020 and 2030.

Detergent polymers market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Detergent polymers market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain -

Polymer Surfactants Market Forecast - The high and specialised applications of polymer surfactants have increased demand for surfactants in recent decades. Polymer surfactants are commonly employed as wetting agents in formulations to lower the surface tension of two liquids. Polymer surfactants in cleaning solutions allow the solution to thoroughly wet the cleaning surface, making it easier to clear unclean, greasy, and oily substances, especially protein or carbohydrate stains. Polymer surfactants are widely used in shampoos, showerbaths, face tonics, and deodorants in the personal care business. Polymer surfactants are used in the paint industry to improve water-borne latex.

Conditioning Polymers Market Analysis - Despite the economic crisis, conditioning polymer manufacturers are continuing to operate their businesses, which has a beneficial impact on conditioning polymer demand. Various industrial facilities are being established around the world to suit the demand for an ever-increasing population. As a result of the rising community's wants and the installation of new production plants, the consumption of conditioning polymers will rise, accelerating the global market's expansion throughout the forecast period.

Bio-based Surfactants Market Insights - The usage of conventional surfactants in industry raises environmental problems. As a result, a growing number of producers are switching to bio-based surfactants. This is one of the main reasons why the bio-based surfactants market is expected to grow in the future years. Furthermore, bio-based surfactants have a number of advantages over conventional surfactants, including superior performance characteristics at high temperatures and emulsion stabilization, which are expected to boost demand for natural surfactants in a variety of industries.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to chemical and materials, technology to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trust us in critical decision making.

MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR - our Unified Intelligence Engine, a revolutionary Market Research Subscription platform with a flexible pricing to suit your needs.



You can access all our chemical and materials research reports by signing up with MarketNgage's Market Research Subscription with FREE credits. MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR - A Fully integrated research solution for seamless single-window access Widest coverage on emerging markets, nascent products, and disruptive technologies.



Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

