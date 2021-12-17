This Award Recognizes Companies That Prioritize Sustainability to Be a Core Part of Its Supply Chain Strategy

Supply Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) to its 2021 Green Supply Chain award for the second year in a row. Supply Demand Chain Executive recognizes companies that prioritize sustainability to be a core part of its supply chain strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005015/en/

E-Invoicing and P2P automation enable a variety of green business practices. Source: Basware

"There are several industry experts and market research reports detailing that regardless of the pandemic, shortages, natural disasters and other supply chain disruptions, sustainability still remains a top priority in the supply chain. Whether it's a new solution, a new program or just simply a new way of doing business, these winners showcased heightened attention to social responsibility and environmental governance," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "Regardless of the challenges the supply chain industry faces, a sustainable supply chain continues to win in the end."

Basware helps enterprises decrease their carbon footprint by providing a variety of sustainable solutions, such as e-Invoicing, procure-to-pay (P2P) automation and holistic digitization of organizations' processes. In short, by removing paper from finance and procurement processes, Basware lessens greenhouse gas emissions that paper produces when it's sent off to a landfill or incinerated. Additionally, Basware makes it as easy as a mouse-click for customers to measure their environmental impact via e-Invoicing. As part of the Basware Analytics KPI overview dashboard, Basware includes a carbon footprint index, which is calculated based on the environmental impact of different invoice receiving methods. Companies can follow the development of their own CO2 index over time and view improvement potential per month.

"We are honored by this accolade that recognizes our multi-faceted commitment to protecting the environment so that it exists for the next generation," commented Alwin Schauer, Chief Revenue Officer, Basware. "It's absolutely imperative that we do our part. While our solutions innately shrink an enterprise's carbon footprint, we don't stop there. We have innovated, like with our carbon footprint index, to create tracking mechanisms that allow customers to monitor the impact of their 'green' actions. Plus, we are exploring ways to enhance the visibility on sustainability to other areas within the whole value chain of the P2P process in the future. And last but certainly not least is our own workforce and corporate environment we have many processes and programs in place to support and activate our employees to help our planet and lessen our company's carbon footprint. For example, we successfully decreased office-based CO2 emissions per employee in the 2016-2020 time frame."

Go to www.sdcexec.com to view the full list of 2021 Green Supply Chain winners or learn more about the Basware commitment to sustainability.

About Basware:

Basware is the only procure-to-pay and e-Invoicing solution provider that empowers businesses with 100% spend visibility through 100% supplier connectivity and 100% data capture. Our cloud-based technology enables organizations to fully manage their spend, mitigate financial risk and reduce the cost of operations via automation. With the world's largest open business network and an open technology ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the solution required for Visible Commerce, which provides customers with complete transparency into all the flows of money, goods, and services around the world. A global company, Basware has offices in 14 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).

About Supply Demand Chain Executive

Supply Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005015/en/

Contacts:

Jeanne Bernish

Media@Basware.com