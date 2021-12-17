Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.12.2021
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, December 17

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting (the "Meeting") held today, all resolutions, as set out in the Notice of the Meeting, were passed by the requisite majority. Each of the resolutions put to the Meeting were voted on by way of a poll.

As set out below, Resolution 1 related to Ordinary Business and Resolution 2 related to Special Business:

Resolution 1: To adopt the proposed change of investment objective and policy.

Resolution 2: To authorise the proposed tender offer.

The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form)Shares
For		%Shares
Against		%Votes withheld
Resolution 120,790,53698.47322,8411.53272,199
Resolution 220,957,27199.17176,1060.83252,199

The Board would like to thank shareholders for their engagement with the resolutions passed at the Meeting.

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2, the resolution passed as Special Business will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available via the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The complete poll results will be available shortly on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

17 December 2021

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

