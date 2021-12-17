EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting
PR Newswire
London, December 17
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Result of General Meeting
The Company is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting (the "Meeting") held today, all resolutions, as set out in the Notice of the Meeting, were passed by the requisite majority. Each of the resolutions put to the Meeting were voted on by way of a poll.
As set out below, Resolution 1 related to Ordinary Business and Resolution 2 related to Special Business:
Resolution 1: To adopt the proposed change of investment objective and policy.
Resolution 2: To authorise the proposed tender offer.
The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:
|Resolution (No. as noted on proxy form)
|Shares
For
|%
|Shares
Against
|%
|Votes withheld
|Resolution 1
|20,790,536
|98.47
|322,841
|1.53
|272,199
|Resolution 2
|20,957,271
|99.17
|176,106
|0.83
|252,199
The Board would like to thank shareholders for their engagement with the resolutions passed at the Meeting.
Under Listing Rule 9.6.2, the resolution passed as Special Business will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available via the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The complete poll results will be available shortly on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.
17 December 2021
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth J Greig
Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF