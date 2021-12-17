Mogul Press: Imag?Model, Founded by Alexander Komaritsyn, Aims to Provide New Models with Opportunities

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / ImageModel is an on-demand networking and event platform for members exclusively. Customers like you are linked with premium models, actors, and influencers to help you build élan and social buzz for your future event, social gathering, or simply a night out in the town. The platform is in 26 cities worldwide and keeps expanding more in the USA, Europe, and Asia.

Alexander Komaritysn , the creator of the ImageModel, has extensive experience in combining IT, marketing, business development, and product management in the B2B and B2C segments. He has also developed broad relationships with patrons of these venues and expanded personal networks with successful persons from many sectors throughout his over 13 years of planning, managing, and presenting events in New York, the Hamptons, and other cities.

Alexander describes his firm as a unique combination of creativity and professionalism. He ensures that his business is well-equipped to give users a memorable experience. ImageModel is a game-changing platform that specializes in providing high-end customized event experiences. We provide companies with the option to work directly with celebrities and models to boost their visibility, traffic, and marketing needs.

He says he's always wanted to leverage his IT background to assist the hospitality sector is becoming more simple and innovative, and he's glad that he and his team were able to do it.

He recognized the potential for simplification in the event and hospitality industry, where he worked for more than 10 years, using his analytical thinking style. ImageModel is a private online community for models, influencers, and event organizers.

ImageModel uses a unique technique to help users design events that highlight firms in the hospitality and entertainment industries, as well as create amazing social interactions between outstanding individuals. ImageModel, on the other hand, is a high-end platform that connects people, places, and businesses with social gatherings.

When it comes to providing new opportunities and venues to models and other newcomers, ImageModel does stand out from its competitors. The main goal of the ImageModel is to create an excellent product that adds value, as well as to build a strong and loyal worldwide community through quality control. Create more customer-centric markets.

ImageModel has a fantastic potential to expand its commercial and consumer platforms simultaneously. ImageModel has recognized a market gap in which companies from the hospitality, luxury, entertainment, and Fortune 500 industries, to mention a few, use their service to raise brand recognition, attract more consumers, and ultimately generate more revenue to their businesses. Hence the ImageModel is working towards opening the doors to more and more opportunities out in the world for models and other newcomers.

