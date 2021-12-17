Freya Pharma Solutions to acquire all IP from Emotional Brain, giving opportunities to further examine pharmaceutical therapies for Female Sexual Interest/Arousal Disorder in a double blind, randomized phase 3 trial

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freya Pharma Solutions, a late clinical stage biotech company focusing on the development of effective pharmaceutical therapies for women who have been diagnosed with Female Sexual Interest/Arousal Disorder (FSIAD), today announced to have reached agreement with shareholders on the acquisition of all intellectual property (IP), including all know-how and prior clinical trial results, for two therapies against FSIAD in clinical development, from Dutch Emotional Brain BV (EB).

Freya Pharma has been established to further advance two compounds for the FSIAD-disorder, Lybrido and Lybridos, that have shown clinical and statistical relevance in an earlier phase 2b clinical trial, clearly meeting the primary endpoints. Freya is examining the possibilities for a clinical phase 3 evaluation of one or both therapies in development. With the acquisition of EB's IP, Freya is currently seeking to attract new investors and strategic partners for the upcoming third phase of clinical trials in Europe.

About FSIAD

FSIAD is a type of sexual dysfunction and a recognized unmet medical need that lacks effective treatment. FSIAD is defined in the official DSM-5 Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, a publication by the American Psychiatric Association, as lack of, or significantly reduced, sexual interest and or arousal. As with other types of sexual dysfunction, FSIAD can be distressing. It can affect a person's self-esteem, relationships, and overall well-being. Persons can be medically diagnosed after having a well-defined number of symptoms causing clinically significant distress and which have persisted for a minimum of six months. The disorder is specified by severity level and subtyped into lifelong versus acquired, generalized versus situational.

About Freya Pharma Solutions

Freya Pharma Solutions is an Amsterdam, the Netherlands, based pharmaceutical late clinical stage biotech company focusing on the development of effective pharmaceutical therapies for female sexual interest/arousal disorder (FSIAD). Freya will build further upon the previous fifteen years of research with two pharmaceutical compounds Lybrido and Lybridos, bringing a therapy for this recognized unmet medical need to the market and available to patients that suffer and experience great distress from this mental disorder.

