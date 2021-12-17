Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Gelegenheit! Letzte Chance am Freitag? Der Countdown läuft definitiv
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
17.12.2021 | 16:29
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEO Finance AB: Regarding the change of the head of administration of NEO Finance, AB

NEO Finance, AB (code 303225546, address A. Vivulskio st. 7, Vilnius,
hereinafter - the Company) has previously announced that pursuant to Republic
of Lithuania Law on Electronic Money and Electronic Money Institutions and
Resolution of the Bank of Lithuania No. 03-181 "On The Approval Of The
Guidelines For The Assessment Of Members Of The Management Body And Key
Function Holders Of Financial Market Participants Supervised By The Bank Of
Lithuania", provided The Bank of Lithuania with the necessary documents and
information about Paulius Tarbunas in order to obtain the approval of Bank of
Lithuania for his candidacy for the Head of administration of the Company. 9th
December 2021 The Bank of Lithuania has taken a decision not to oppose the
candidacy of P.Tarbunas. 

Taking into account the above-mentioned decision of the Bank of Lithuania, 17th
December 2021 Aiva Remeikiene, the interim Head of administration of the
Company, has submitted a request to be dismissed from her current position. 
17th December 2021 Evaldas Remeikis, chairman of the Board, on behalf of the
Company, signed the termination of the employment contract with Aiva
Remeikiene, as well as the addendum to the existing employment contract and all
other related documents, with the new Head of administration P. Tarbunas, who
was previously the Head of the Company's Open Banking Department. 

"I thank the Management board for the trust, and I am keen to jump into action.
Our top priorities are to ensure the compliance, focus on the efficiency and
growth. We have ambitious plans to expand to Europe with the direct
account-to-account payments service "Neopay", keep the leading position in
peer-to-peer lending market, operated under "Paskolu klubas" brand name, we
will also continue to grow our crowdfunding platform "FinoMark". There are
synergies between our brands to offer one-stop solutions for financing and
payments, which we are planning to do", said P. Tarbunas. 

P Tarbunas P. Tarbunas has been working in the fields of banking and finance
for more than 25 years. He led the Fintech Lithuania Group, which is part of
the information and communication technology association Infobalt. Prior to
that, P. Tarbunas managed and led a project to establish the joint central
credit union Kreda, and for 20 years he held various management positions at
SEB Bank in the Baltic States and Ukraine. 

Former Head of Administration A. Remeikiene will continue to be a member of the
company's Board, which also includes Marius Navickas, Deividas Tumas and
Evaldas Remeikis. 

Evaldas Remeikis
Chair of the Board of Directors
Email: e.remeikis@neofinance.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.