NEO Finance AB: Regarding the change of the head of administration of NEO Finance, AB

NEO Finance, AB (code 303225546, address A. Vivulskio st. 7, Vilnius, hereinafter - the Company) has previously announced that pursuant to Republic of Lithuania Law on Electronic Money and Electronic Money Institutions and Resolution of the Bank of Lithuania No. 03-181 "On The Approval Of The Guidelines For The Assessment Of Members Of The Management Body And Key Function Holders Of Financial Market Participants Supervised By The Bank Of Lithuania", provided The Bank of Lithuania with the necessary documents and information about Paulius Tarbunas in order to obtain the approval of Bank of Lithuania for his candidacy for the Head of administration of the Company. 9th December 2021 The Bank of Lithuania has taken a decision not to oppose the candidacy of P.Tarbunas. Taking into account the above-mentioned decision of the Bank of Lithuania, 17th December 2021 Aiva Remeikiene, the interim Head of administration of the Company, has submitted a request to be dismissed from her current position. 17th December 2021 Evaldas Remeikis, chairman of the Board, on behalf of the Company, signed the termination of the employment contract with Aiva Remeikiene, as well as the addendum to the existing employment contract and all other related documents, with the new Head of administration P. Tarbunas, who was previously the Head of the Company's Open Banking Department. "I thank the Management board for the trust, and I am keen to jump into action. Our top priorities are to ensure the compliance, focus on the efficiency and growth. We have ambitious plans to expand to Europe with the direct account-to-account payments service "Neopay", keep the leading position in peer-to-peer lending market, operated under "Paskolu klubas" brand name, we will also continue to grow our crowdfunding platform "FinoMark". There are synergies between our brands to offer one-stop solutions for financing and payments, which we are planning to do", said P. Tarbunas. P Tarbunas P. Tarbunas has been working in the fields of banking and finance for more than 25 years. He led the Fintech Lithuania Group, which is part of the information and communication technology association Infobalt. Prior to that, P. Tarbunas managed and led a project to establish the joint central credit union Kreda, and for 20 years he held various management positions at SEB Bank in the Baltic States and Ukraine. Former Head of Administration A. Remeikiene will continue to be a member of the company's Board, which also includes Marius Navickas, Deividas Tumas and Evaldas Remeikis. Evaldas Remeikis Chair of the Board of Directors Email: e.remeikis@neofinance.com