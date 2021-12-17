Société Parisienne d'Apports en Capital - SPAC: Mr. Jean-François OTT appointed CEO of Société Parisienne d'Apports en Capital - SPAC

DJ SPAC: Mr. Jean-François OTT appointed CEO of SPAC

Paris, 16 December 2021 - 8.50 am

Mr. Jean-François OTT appointed CEO of SPAC

The board of directors of Société Parisienne d'Apports en Capital (SPAC - former FPN) met on 13 December 2021 and took note of Alain Duménil's decision to step down from his position of CEO for personal reasons, and decided to appoint Mr. Jean-François OTT as new CEO.

Jean-François is President of OTT Properties, CEO of OTT Ventures and founder of the Velvet fund. Jean-François also founded Orco Property Group, in 1991 and made it one of the largest real estate investor and developer in Central Europe. He has overseen real estate investments of more than EUR 4 billion in the region and has launched the hotel chain MaMaison Hotels & Residences.

About SPAC

Société Parisienne d'Apports en Capital - SPAC (former Foncière Paris Nord) is specialized in real estate investment and asset management. At the end of 2020, the group portfolio totals 52,000 m2 of office space in Paris region.

SPAC is traded on Euronext Paris - C Compartment (ISIN: FR0011277391 - FPN).

More information on www.fonciere-parisnord.com and spacparis.biz

