Onera Health, a leader in transforming sleep medicine and remote monitoring, today announced that it was awarded a 2021 Leadership Award by Frost Sullivan in the category of European Sleep Diagnostics Technology Innovation for its unique and innovative solutions.

Based on its recent market analysis of the industry, Frost Sullivan recognizes Onera with the 2021 European Sleep Diagnostics Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Frost Sullivan strictly reserves this recognition to companies at the innovation and growth forefront in their respective industries.

"This award from Frost Sullivan is a great honor for us," said Ruben de Francisco, Founder CEO at Onera. "The endorsement from a leading analyst company affirms the hard work the entire team puts into the realization and commercialization of our products to help the medical field provide the much-needed answers for patients who are affected by sleep disorders."

"With comprehensive diagnostics/monitoring functionality, Onera Health's medical-grade technology helps to not only identify various sleep disorders, but also enable clinicians to remotely monitor patients to optimize treatment", concludes Srinath Venkatasubramanian, Industry Analyst, Transformational Health at Frost Sullivan.

Frost Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Onera

Onera Health is a leader in transforming sleep medicine and remote monitoring. Their breakthrough diagnostic solutions and services are poised to help millions of people struggling with sleep-related ailments, while also impacting other medical fields by monitoring a variety of chronic conditions, ultimately improving the health and quality of life for patients around the world. The company's innovative solutions provide comprehensive sleep test data to physicians in a variety of clinical and non-clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce healthcare costs. Onera has offices in the Netherlands and the US. For more information, go to www.onerahealth.com

About Frost Sullivan

For six decades, Frost Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. For more information go to http://www.frost.com.

