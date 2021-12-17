Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Etrion Corporation uppdateras / The observation status for Etrion Corporation is updated (245/21)

Den 12 april 2021 gavs aktierna i Etrion Corporation ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till Bolagets avsikt att sälja flera solkraftsprojektet utgörande nästintill hela Bolagets affärsverksamhet. Den 1 september 2021 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget avsåg att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 17 december 2021 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget ansökt om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges observationsstatus om emittenten har ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i Etrion Corporation (ETX, ISIN-kod CA29786T1057, orderboks-ID 078547). On April 12, 2021, the shares in Etrion Corporation (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to the Company's intention to divest several solar projects, representing substantially all of the Company's business operations. On September 1, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company intended to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On December 17, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Etrion Corporation (ETX, ISIN code CA29786T1057, order book ID 078547). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB