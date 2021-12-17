Anzeige
WKN: A2PFHV ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Ticker-Symbol: DGW2 
Frankfurt
17.12.21
15:42 Uhr
3,700 Euro
-8,200
-68,91 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0203,66019:44
Dow Jones News
17.12.2021 | 17:22
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Director/PDMR Shareholding 17-Dec-2021 / 15:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name           Kevin Beatty 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status     Executive Director 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a)      Name           Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b)      LEI           4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; 
       (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the 
       financial instrument,  A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
a)      type of instrument 
                    GB00BJQZC279 
       Identification code 
                    Cash settlement of Awards granted in (i) March 2021; (ii) March 2021 and (iii) November 2021 under the DMGT Executive 
                    Director Long-term Incentive Plan (the "Plan") in accordance with Company event and cash settlement provisions of the 
b)      Nature of the      Plan. Participant will also receive cash dividend equivalent payments in accordance with the Plan, including (assuming 
       transaction       all necessary approvals are obtained) in relation to the Special Dividend and the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend in 
                    connection with the offer for Daily Mail and General Trust plc by Rothermere Continuation Limited. 
 
 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s)           Volume(s) 
                                  134,490 
c)                   i. GBP2.70 
                    ii. GBP2.70 67,953 
                    iii. GBP2.70 
                                  8,844

Aggregated

information 

-       Aggregated 
d)            volume 
                    Not applicable, single transaction. 
       -       Price

e) Date of the 16 December 2021

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name           Tim Collier 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status     Group CFO 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a)      Name           Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b)      LEI           4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; 
       (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the 
       financial instrument,  A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
a)      type of instrument 
                    GB00BJQZC279 
       Identification code 
                    Cash settlement of Awards granted in (i) March 2021; (ii) March 2021 and (iii) November 2021 under the DMGT Executive 
                    Director Long-term Incentive Plan (the "Plan") in accordance with Company event and cash settlement provisions of the 
b)      Nature of the      Plan. Participant will also receive cash dividend equivalent payments in accordance with the Plan, including (assuming 
       transaction       all necessary approvals are obtained) in relation to the Special Dividend and the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend in 
                    connection with the offer for Daily Mail and General Trust plc by Rothermere Continuation Limited. 
 
 
                    Price(s)           Volume(s) 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                  112,994 
                    i. GBP2.70 
c)                   ii. GBP2.70 57,091 
                    iii. GBP2.70 
                                  7,430

Aggregated

information 

-       Aggregated 
d)            volume 
                    Not applicable, single transaction. 
       -       Price

e) Date of the 16 December 2021

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name           Paul Zwillenberg 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status     CEO 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a)      Name           Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b)      LEI           4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; 
       (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the 
       financial instrument,  A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
a)      type of instrument 
                    GB00BJQZC279 
       Identification code 
                    Cash settlement of Awards granted in (i) March 2021; (ii) March 2021 and (iii) November 2021 under the DMGT Executive 
                    Director Long-term Incentive Plan (the "Plan") in accordance with Company event and cash settlement provisions of the 
b)      Nature of the      Plan. Participant will also receive cash dividend equivalent payments in accordance with the Plan, including (assuming 
       transaction       all necessary approvals are obtained) in relation to the Special Dividend and the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend in 
                    connection with the offer for Daily Mail and General Trust plc by Rothermere Continuation Limited. 
 
 
                    Price(s)           Volume(s) 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                  169,550 
                    i. GBP2.70 
c)                   ii. GBP2.70 85,667 
                    iii. GBP2.70 
                                  11,149

Aggregated

information 

-       Aggregated 
d)            volume 
                    Not applicable, single transaction. 
       -       Price

e) Date of the 16 December 2021

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name           Lord Rothermere 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status     Executive Chairman 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a)      Name           Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b)      LEI           4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; 
       (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the 
       financial instrument,  A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
a)      type of instrument 
                    GB00BJQZC279 
       Identification code 
                    Cash settlement of Awards granted in (i) March 2021; (ii) March 2021 and (iii) November 2021 under the DMGT Executive 
                    Director Long-term Incentive Plan (the "Plan") in accordance with Company event and cash settlement provisions of the 
b)      Nature of the      Plan. Participant will also receive cash dividend equivalent payments in accordance with the Plan, including (assuming 
       transaction       all necessary approvals are obtained) in relation to the Special Dividend and the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend in 
                    connection with the offer for Daily Mail and General Trust plc by Rothermere Continuation Limited. 
 
 
                    Price(s)           Volume(s) 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                  189,177 
                    i. GBP2.70 
c)                   ii. GBP2.70 95,584 
                    iii. GBP2.70 
                                  12,439

Aggregated

information 

-       Aggregated 
d)            volume 
                    Not applicable, single transaction. 
       -       Price

e) Date of the 16 December 2021

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      DMGT 
LEI Code:    4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  131086 
EQS News ID:  1259643 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1259643&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2021 10:50 ET (15:50 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
