Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kevin Beatty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each a) type of instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code Cash settlement of Awards granted in (i) March 2021; (ii) March 2021 and (iii) November 2021 under the DMGT Executive Director Long-term Incentive Plan (the "Plan") in accordance with Company event and cash settlement provisions of the b) Nature of the Plan. Participant will also receive cash dividend equivalent payments in accordance with the Plan, including (assuming transaction all necessary approvals are obtained) in relation to the Special Dividend and the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend in connection with the offer for Daily Mail and General Trust plc by Rothermere Continuation Limited. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 134,490 c) i. GBP2.70 ii. GBP2.70 67,953 iii. GBP2.70 8,844

- Aggregated d) volume Not applicable, single transaction. - Price

e) Date of the 16 December 2021

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tim Collier 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group CFO b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each a) type of instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code Cash settlement of Awards granted in (i) March 2021; (ii) March 2021 and (iii) November 2021 under the DMGT Executive Director Long-term Incentive Plan (the "Plan") in accordance with Company event and cash settlement provisions of the b) Nature of the Plan. Participant will also receive cash dividend equivalent payments in accordance with the Plan, including (assuming transaction all necessary approvals are obtained) in relation to the Special Dividend and the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend in connection with the offer for Daily Mail and General Trust plc by Rothermere Continuation Limited. Price(s) Volume(s) Price(s) and volume(s) 112,994 i. GBP2.70 c) ii. GBP2.70 57,091 iii. GBP2.70 7,430

- Aggregated d) volume Not applicable, single transaction. - Price

e) Date of the 16 December 2021

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Paul Zwillenberg 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each a) type of instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code Cash settlement of Awards granted in (i) March 2021; (ii) March 2021 and (iii) November 2021 under the DMGT Executive Director Long-term Incentive Plan (the "Plan") in accordance with Company event and cash settlement provisions of the b) Nature of the Plan. Participant will also receive cash dividend equivalent payments in accordance with the Plan, including (assuming transaction all necessary approvals are obtained) in relation to the Special Dividend and the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend in connection with the offer for Daily Mail and General Trust plc by Rothermere Continuation Limited. Price(s) Volume(s) Price(s) and volume(s) 169,550 i. GBP2.70 c) ii. GBP2.70 85,667 iii. GBP2.70 11,149

- Aggregated d) volume Not applicable, single transaction. - Price

e) Date of the 16 December 2021

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lord Rothermere 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each a) type of instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code Cash settlement of Awards granted in (i) March 2021; (ii) March 2021 and (iii) November 2021 under the DMGT Executive Director Long-term Incentive Plan (the "Plan") in accordance with Company event and cash settlement provisions of the b) Nature of the Plan. Participant will also receive cash dividend equivalent payments in accordance with the Plan, including (assuming transaction all necessary approvals are obtained) in relation to the Special Dividend and the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend in connection with the offer for Daily Mail and General Trust plc by Rothermere Continuation Limited. Price(s) Volume(s) Price(s) and volume(s) 189,177 i. GBP2.70 c) ii. GBP2.70 95,584 iii. GBP2.70 12,439

- Aggregated d) volume Not applicable, single transaction. - Price

e) Date of the 16 December 2021

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904

