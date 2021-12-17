DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Director/PDMR Shareholding

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN) ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Director/PDMR Shareholding 17-Dec-2021

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Valentin Mamaev 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Director of Samotlorneftegaz JSC, Member of the Management Board of Rosneft Oil Company b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Rosneft Oil Company b) LEI 253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 4 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary share a) of instrument Identification code RU000A0J2Q06 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares on the open market Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 551.765311 5,434 Aggregated information Price RUB 559.765311 d) Volume 5,434 Total RUB 2,998,292.70 e) Date of the transaction 2021-12-14 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange

ISIN: US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06
LEI Code: 253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44

December 17, 2021 11:00 ET (16:00 GMT)