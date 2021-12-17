Anzeige
Freitag, 17.12.2021

Dow Jones News
17.12.2021 | 17:31
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Director/PDMR Shareholding

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN) ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Director/PDMR Shareholding 17-Dec-2021 / 19:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                      Valentin Mamaev 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                General Director of Samotlorneftegaz JSC, Member of the 
                               Management Board of Rosneft Oil Company 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment         Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                      Rosneft Oil Company 
b)      LEI                      253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 
4       (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary share 
a)      of instrument 
       Identification code              RU000A0J2Q06 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Purchase of ordinary shares on the open market 
                               Price(s)              Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                               RUB 551.765311           5,434 
       Aggregated information 
       Price                     RUB 559.765311 
d) 
       Volume                     5,434 
       Total                     RUB 2,998,292.70 
e)      Date of the transaction            2021-12-14 
f)      Place of the transaction            Moscow Exchange

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     ROSN 
LEI Code:   253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 
Sequence No.: 131085 
EQS News ID:  1259638 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1259638&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2021 11:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
