DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
Luxembourg, 17 December 2021
The extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") was held on 16 December 2021 in front of a notary public (the "EGM"), with shareholders holding approximately 89 percent of the Company's shares entitled to vote present or represented.
The EGM resolved to modify the Company's articles of association and to appoint Tim Scoble to the Board of Directors of the Company.
Following Mr. Scoble's appointment, the Company's Board of Directors increased the total number of directors to eight. The Board is now comprised of three executive directors - members of management (Martin Nemecek, Tomas Salajka and Oliver Schlink) and five non-executive directors, of which three are independent (Edward Hughes, Jonathan Lewis and Omar Sattar), one is a former manager of the Company (Philippe Magistretti), and one is Apollo's representative (Tim Scoble).
