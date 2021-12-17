Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 17 décembre/December 2021) The common shares of Canter Resources Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Canter Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with an option to acquire a 60% interest in Schotts Lake Property in Saskatchewan, Canada. The property is located 37 km northwest of Flin Flon, Manitoba, and 45 km east of Pelican Narrows, Saskatchewan and comprises of 12 MARS mineral claim and totalling 2,160 hectares.

Les actions ordinaires de Canter Resources Corp. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la cote du CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Canter Resources Corp. est une société junior d'exploration minière canadienne avec une option d'acquérir une participation de 60 % dans la propriété Schotts Lake en Saskatchewan, au Canada. La propriété est située à 37 km au nord-ouest de Flin Flon, au Manitoba, et à 45 km à l'est de Pelican Narrows, en Saskatchewan et comprend 12 claims miniers MARS et totalise 2 160 hectares.

Issuer/Émetteur: Canter Resources Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): CRC Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 11 572 000 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 0 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 13810W 10 2 ISIN: CA 13810W 10 2 3 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 20 décembre/December 2021 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 30 juin/June Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

