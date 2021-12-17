Reyna Silver Corp.: Reyna Announces Grant of Stock Options and Share Based Compensation

VANCOUVER, BC and HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / Vancouver and Hong Kong. Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV:RSLV)(OTCQX:RSNVF)(FSE:4ZC) ("Reyna" or the "Company") announces the grant of incentive stock options for the purchase of an aggregate of 1,600,000 common shares to directors and executive officers of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option is exercisable at $0.71 per share and expire five years from the date of grant.

Reyna also advises that it has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange for approval of the issuance of $299,000 of its common shares toward partial annual compensation to five directors and officers of the Company. The share compensation will be based on the thirty-day VWAP on closing of December 17, 2021 of $0.77 per share. The grant of shares will equate to 388,311 shares.

About Reyna Silver Corp.

Reyna Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company with a robust portfolio of silver assets in Mexico and the US. The Company was built around the Guigui and Batopilas Projects, which formed part of MAG Silver's original IPO portfolio. It is also actively exploring the Medicine Springs project in Nevada, another CRD target and the La Reyna Project in Chihuahua, an epithermal vein project in the historic district of Cusihuriache Reyna's strategy centers around leveraging its expertise in Mexico to explore projects that have the potential for high-grade, district-scale discoveries.

