USA Truck, Inc.: USA Truck Participates in Wreaths Across America

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, Ark., has announced its participation in Wreaths Across America to remember and honor fallen veterans during the holiday season. For this year's event, five USA Truck drivers, which include a pair of Army veterans, will help deliver wreaths to four cemeteries around the country.

Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day (Dec. 18) the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery as well as at more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

This year, USA Truck will deliver five loads of wreaths to cemeteries nationwide, including Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery (Dallas, TX), Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery (Fort Bragg, NC), Chattanooga National Cemetery (Chattanooga, TN) and Florida National Cemetery, (Brooksville, FL).

In 2020, there were wreaths put on 1.7 million veterans' headstones at 2,557 participating locations around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for our freedoms, with each name said out loud.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission - Remember, Honor, Teach - is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

About USA Truck

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal, and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com.

