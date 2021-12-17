Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2021) - 1289625 B.C. Ltd. ("128" or the "Company") 1317198 B.C. Ltd. ("198"), 1317202 B.C. Ltd. ("202"), 1317214 B.C. Ltd. ("214"), 1317220 B.C. Ltd. ("220"), 1317223 B.C. Ltd. ("223"), 1317225 B.C. Ltd. ("225"), 1317227 B.C. Ltd. ("227"), 1317229 B.C. Ltd. ("229"), 1317234 B.C. Ltd. ("234"), 1317236 B.C. Ltd. ("236") are pleased to announce that the arrangement previously announced by 128 in its November 23, 2021 press release was completed December 17, 2021.

The Arrangement

Under the statutory plan of arrangement ("Plan of Arrangement"), each 128 shareholder received: (i) one hundred thousand (100,000) 198 common shares; (ii) one hundred thousand (100,000) 202 common shares; (iii) one hundred thousand (100,000) 214 common shares; (iv) one hundred thousand (100,000) 220 common shares; (v) one hundred thousand (100,000) 223 common shares; (vi) one hundred thousand (100,000) 225 common shares (vii) one hundred thousand (100,000) 227 common shares; (viii) one hundred thousand (100,000) 229 common shares; (ix) one hundred thousand (100,000) 234 common shares; and (x) one hundred thousand (100,000) 236 common shares for each outstanding common share of 128 held (the "Distributed Securities"). In addition to the distribution of the Distributed Securities to the 128 shareholders, each existing common share of 128 was exchanged for one new common share of 128.

As a result of completing the Plan of Arrangement, 198, 202, 214, 220, 223, 225, 227, 229, 234 and 236 are now separate reporting issuers and 128 holds no interest in any of the aforementioned entities.

For further information, please contact:

James Ward CEO, 1289625 B.C. Ltd.

Phone: 416-897-2359

james@wardfinancial.ca

This press release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108015