Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2021) - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQB: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company"), a leading Latin-American silver producer, today announced that it has granted 1,200,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") of the Company to a director of the Company. The RSUs shall vest as follows: (i) 400,000 RSUs shall vest on the date that is twelve months from the date of grant; (ii) 400,000 RSUs shall vest on the date that is twelve months from the date of grant only if the market capitalization of the Company reaches $300 million within twelve months; and (iii) 400,000 RSUs shall vest on the date that is twelve months from the date of grant only if the market capitalization of the Company reaches $400 million within twelve months.

The grant of RSUs is subject to TSX Venture approval.

Andean Precious Metals (TSXV: APM) (OTCQB: ANPMF) is a Canadian, growth-focused silver producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project located in the department of Potosí, Bolivia. San Bartolomé has been operating consistently since 2008, producing an average of over five million ounces of silver per year. The Company is also exploring its wholly-owned San Pablo and Rio Blanco gold projects and seeking other accretive opportunities in Bolivia and Latin America. Andean Precious Metals is committed to fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations. For more information, please visit www.andeanpm.com.

