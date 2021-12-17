DGAP-News: Comcast California

Comcast California today unveiled a new RISE Business Directory for laptops and mobile phones, highlighting nearly 300 California small, diverse-owned businesses that have received grants, marketing and technology services from the Comcast RISE program. This new, interactive directory makes it easy to support California's small businesses owned by people of color that have been hardest hit during the pandemic. Last year, Comcast launched Comcast RISE, a national effort to uplift and support local small businesses hardest hit by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic - focusing primarily on small businesses owned by people of color. The RISE program was created to invest in the success of these diverse small businesses by providing them with the tools and resources they need to help them thrive. Comcast's new RISE business directory is a user-friendly digital map for laptops and mobile phones that collates and presents key information about local businesses throughout Northern and Central California who have benefited from the Comcast RISE program. Having an easy-to-use business directory will provide local consumers with the information they need to become aware of, locate and contact these small businesses owned by people of color. 'This new business directory is another key example of Comcast's commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs of color and contributing to our economic success,' said Tamika Miller, Oakland native, owner of Cuticles Nails Spa, and two-time RISE recipient. 'My business was deeply impacted by the pandemic and through the technology makeover, the $10,000 grant from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund and now this new RISE directory have all helped me not only to keep my business afloat but to thrive.' 'As the holidays grow closer, now is a critical time to support our small businesses and local entrepreneurs of color,' said Kristee Cominiello, Vice President, Comcast Business, Comcast California. 'With the launch of this Comcast RISE business directory, we're providing consumers with the resources they need to find and support local businesses and lend a hand in helping these small businesses recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic.' Comcast RISE is currently open to all eligible business owners who can apply now for the services. Additionally, starting on January 16th, the program will expand eligibility to all women-owned small businesses as well, regardless of race or ethnicity. This expansion recognizes and seeks to help address the persistent inequities women continue to face in accessing the resources and funding that are critical to success. Comcast RISE, which stands for Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment, is part of Project UP, Comcast's comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help provide underrepresented small business owners with access to the digital tools and funding they need to thrive. Over the next 10 years, Comcast has committed $1 billion to programs and partnerships that will reach an estimated 50 million people with the skills, opportunities and resources they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world. In the year since its inception, Comcast RISE has awarded more than $60 million in grants, marketing, and technology services to more than 6,700 small businesses owned by people of color - including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, and Asian Americans. With the upcoming expansion to all women-owned small businesses, the Comcast RISE program is on track to support 13,000 businesses by the end of 2022, either through the grant program or from the resources provided through Effectv and Comcast Business. In addition to the financial and business support services provided, a key part of the program is ensuring the long-term sustainability of small businesses. To help address this, Comcast invests in and partners with organizations such as Ureeka to provide ongoing mentorship and resources to help small businesses succeed over the long-term. For more information and the applications to apply for either the grant program or marketing and technology services are available at www.ComcastRISE.com. About Comcast Business Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what's next. Powered by the nation's largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services. For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social. About Effectv Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, helps local, regional and national advertisers use the best of digital with the power of TV to grow their business. It provides multi-screen marketing solutions to make advertising campaigns more effective and easier to execute. Headquartered in New York with offices throughout the country, Effectv has a presence in 66 markets with nearly 35 million owned and represented subscribers. For more information, visit www.effectv.com. About Comcast Corporation Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. Contact Details Adriana Arvizo +1 925-200-1919 Adriana_Arvizo@comcast.com Fiona Hutton & Associates Maddie Moore +1 707-502-7209 mmoore@fionahuttonassoc.com

