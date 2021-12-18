Equus Automotive Inc.: EQUUS Automotive Inc. Announces Its New Ambitions for 2023.

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / EQUUS Automotive is proud to introduce two new 4x4 SUV's, the EQUUS SCOUT and the EQUUS SCOUT e-concept, an advanced 4x4 electric version.

The EQUUS SCOUT is a new manifestation of our constant tribute to American icons combined with innovation expertise and uncompromising reliable quality. The rare seductive power of those timeless legendary beauties, brought on by their unique signature, enraptures and enthralls to this day.

In 2014, EQUUS Automotive demonstrated its dedication to honor the design, power and detailed styling of iconic 1960's and 1970's muscle cars with the release of the globally acclaimed EQUUS BASS770.

In 2018, the manufacturer of the "ultimate muscle car", according to Top Gear, released the EQUUS THROWBACK, a super sports car drawing its inspiration from Corvette's golden age.

EQUUS Automotive - Ambitious Skylines.

Always on the move, the journey is the reward.

The EQUUS SCOUT e-concept is the trigger of new ambition for the company to propose a large range of exclusive icons. The continuous support from the fans and the Press leads us to change gears and to strongly develop our collection of new models in the near future, more readily available: Large Luxury SUV EQUUS STALLION, EQUUS BASS770 New Gen, updated EQUUS THROWBACK and a new project EQUUS X.

The EQUUS SCOUT project is in development and slated to begin production the last semester of 2023.

EQUUS SCOUT - Well-balanced Design.

American automotive history owes a lot to the 4x4. Eating up the miles, this reliable and resistant vehicle has fashioned and fed the American dream. EQUUS Automotive pays tribute to the iconic 1960's and 1970's 4x4 by creating a contemporary and genuine version of it, signing a brand new manifesto of simplicity and elegance.

Dedicated to true enthusiasts, the up-to-date technology equipped EQUUS SCOUT has reactivated the fashioned charm of vintage American 4x4 with the quaint allure of their boxy profile.

The clear genuineness of the styling, and the lightness of the robust aluminum and carbon body of the EQUUS SCOUT e-concept support relevantly the ecological mutation of the automotive world towards full electric powertrain solution.

EQUUS SCOUT - Less is More.

Interior design emphasizes with flair and luxury, the authenticity of these vintage trucks, to define the EQUUS SCOUT as a unique piece with pioneer spirit.

While EQUUS SCOUT is equipped with all up-to-date technological features, we've reduced to the max interfaces to valorize easiness and driving pleasure. The truth lies in the experience.

Wood and aluminum bespoke details, tailored leather interior and authentic, skilled craftsmanship meet in hushed eloquence suited to a genteel lifestyle. An enraptured marriage of refinement and genuineness.

EQUUS SCOUT - Flared Performances.

Fierce power of the EQUUS SCOUT and EQUUS SCOUT e-concept unveils a new driving pleasure. Feel the thrill behind the wheel and be transported into the privileged universe of an exceptional wagon. You'll rev up to a truly modern motoring experience and enjoy power and freedom. While the very best of American savoir faire assures you confidence and reliability.

EQUUS SCOUT e-concept has an All-Wheel Drive management system thanks to four electric motor which develop up to 560 kW (750+ hp) and 820 lb.ft (1,100 Nm) of torque.

Amazing acceleration propels the EQUUS SCOUT e-concept , 0-60 mph is achieved in only 3 seconds, to a Top Speed of 120+ mph.

Specifications could be adapted depending on market regulations or options.

EQUUS SCOUT e-concept - a wide range of possibilities.

EQUUS is driven by the will to offer a classy, as well as reliable, daily drive.

EQUUS SCOUT e-concept versatility allows everyday life journey as well as most extreme adventures.

5 different battery pack from 105 to 190 kWh, offer from 250 to 400+ miles range.

Dimensions 3-door SWB 5-door LWB

Length 178" (4,570 mm) 188" (4,780 mm)

Width 78" (1,990 mm) 78" (1,990 mm)

Height 71" (1,806 mm) 72" (1,821 mm)

Wheelbase 107" (2,720 mm) 117" (2,970 mm)

Dimensions and performance of the EQUUS SCOUT e-concept production version may slightly vary to follow market innovations during the design process.

ABOUT EQUUS AUTOMOTIVE Inc. - a unique position on the luxury market.

EQUUS AUTOMOTIVE Inc. is an American car manufacturer WMI #52S, privately owned, registered in 2009.

EQUUS works for more than 12 years with an experienced team of professional car enthusiasts, high-end OEM certified components and serious engineering team and partners.

EQUUS is born of an abiding passion for genuine 1960's and 1970's era muscle cars. Proudly, EQUUS sets a new measure in the hand-built luxury automobile class with brand-new muscle cars bringing together the best of 21st century technological savoir-faire.

Exclusive limited-series.

American unique proposal in this market filled with European products.

Dream cars, on top of luxury and sportiveness. A storytelling experience of driving as if acting in a movie.

Everyday use, safe and reliable up-to-date technology.

