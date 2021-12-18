Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2021) - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) (FSE: 34IA) ("the Company") ("Affinity") is pleased to announce results from the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), which took place on December 14th, 2021. Shareholders approved all matters of business brought forward.

Results are as follows,

Number of Directors: FOR 99.84 %

Election of Directors:

Robert Edwards:FOR 99.72%

Darren Blaney:FOR 99.72%

Kelvin Burton:FOR 99.75%

Dennis Edwards:FOR 99.75%

Sean Pownall:FOR 99.75

Appointment of Auditors: FOR 99.84 %

Continuation of Stock Option Plan: FOR 98.67 %

Approval of Stock Option Re-Pricing: FOR 99.39 %

Transact any Other Business: FOR 99.72 %

Robert Edwards, Affinity Metals CEO, commented: "We would like to thank our shareholders for the overwhelming and decisive support of all these resolutions. It's been a tough year for exploration companies and to see our shareholders support us through the ups and downs of our business is really encouraging. Our dedicated team is looking forward to a productive year ahead as we advance our portfolio of prospective assets. We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and all the best over the holidays and into the New Year."

About Affinity Metals

Affinity Metals is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America.

The Company also holds additional mineral properties in both Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

Travis Steinke, Corporate Development Manager, can be contacted at: info@affinity-metals.com

Information relating to the Company is also available at: www.affinity-metals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Edwards, CEO and Director of Affinity Metals Corp.

