ATX slightly lower at 7669 points. News came from Verbund, Immofinanz (2), Vienna Airport, beaconsmind, CA Immo, UBM, Andritz (2), Borealis, Polytec, Rosenbauer, Agrana, Warimpex, Frequentis, Valneva, OMV, Erste Group, Vienna Stock Exchange. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -0,43% to 7.669,63 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 40,31%. Up to now there were 151 days with a positive and 95 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 3,26% away, from the low 40,31%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,39%, the weakest is Friday with -0,19%. These are the best-performers this week: UBM 4,04% in front of voestalpine 3,8% and Palfinger 2,62%. And the following stocks performed worst: FACC -7,16% in front of Zumtobel -5,98% and Rosenbauer ...

