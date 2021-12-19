Vienna Airport: The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be perceptible: passenger volume of the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) in November 2021 showed a decline of 50.2% compared to the pre-crisis level. However, the total of 1,447,572 passengers is more than sixfold the figure for November 2020. Vienna Airport reported 1,116,064 travellers in November 2021, also sixfold the passenger traffic of November 2020 but still 53.3% below the pre-crisis level of November 2019.Flughafen Wien: weekly performance: -1.88% CA Immo: Real estate company CA Immo continues its path of selling non-core property assets with the signing of a sales contract for Wolfganggasse 58-60 office building (20,300 sqm) in Vienna. According to the company, the sale ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...