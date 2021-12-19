- (PLX AI) - FLSmidth, Ringkjobing Landbobank and Pandora are Danish stocks with worst short-term potential, Handelsbanken says.
|ALK-Abello, Jyske Bank, GN Store Nord Are Danish Stocks with Best Short-Term Potential, Handelsbanken Says
|Do
|ALK Abello: ALK - Financial calendar for the 2022 financial year
|25.11.
|ALK-Abello Board Member Søren Niegel Sells Shares for DKK 20 Million
|(PLX AI) - ALK-Abello Board Member Søren Niegel sells shares for DKK 20 million.• Niegel sold 6,514 shares
|24.11.
|ALK Abello: Report on transactions with ALK-Abelló A/S B-shares and associated securities by managerial staff
|16.11.
|ALK Abello: Report on transactions with ALK-Abelló A/S B-shares and associated securities by managerial staff
|24.11.
|GN Store Nord A/S: GN Store Nord successfully signs issue of a 15-year GBP 40 million bond under its EMTN program
|19.11.
|New bond issue: GN Store Nord issued international bonds (XS2412258522) with a 0.875% coupon maturing in 2024
|17.11.
|GN Store Nord A/s Successfully Places EUR 600 Million Eurobond Issue
|16.11.
|GN Store Nord A/S: Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons
|Do
|Jyske Bank: Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|Di
|Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S
|Mo
|Jyske Bank: Share repurchase programme
|10.12.
|Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Copenhagen 25 Index: Jyske Bank A/S will be added, SimCorp A/S will be removed
|Copenhagen, December 10, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the
results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Copenhagen 25 Index (Nasdaq
Copenhagen: OMXC25) which will become effective at...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ALK-ABELLO A/S
|458,40
|+0,26 %
|GN STORE NORD A/S
|52,40
|-2,24 %
|JYSKE BANK A/S
|43,800
|-0,07 %