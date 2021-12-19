- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk shares may drop more than 5% in Copenhagen after another delay in normalizing supply for its Wegovy obesity drug, analysts at Carnegie said.
- • Novo Nordisk said it does not expect to be able to meet demand in the US in the first half of 2022 and few new patients are expected to be able to initiate treatment
- • Previously, Novo Nordisk had expected to stabilize Wegovy supply in early 2022
- • Novo said on Friday that a contract manufacturer filling syringes for Wegovy pens for the US market has temporarily stopped deliveries and manufacturing following issues with Good Manufacturing Practices
- • Wegovy supply challenges are negative to sentiment and the 2022 bull case, Carnegie said
- • The delay could mean 3% downside to EPS for next year, the analysts said
- • NOTE: Novo Nordisk ADRs fell 8% in New York trading on Friday
